With demand high, Miami-Dade hurricane shelter now separating pets and owners

More Videos

Key West residents refuse to evacuate as Irma approaches 1:11

Key West residents refuse to evacuate as Irma approaches

Pause
Latest track: Irma pounds Cuba, approaches Florida Keys 0:39

Latest track: Irma pounds Cuba, approaches Florida Keys

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: 1:14

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida:

Miami elderly find comfort in a storm at Miami Jewish Health 1:17

Miami elderly find comfort in a storm at Miami Jewish Health

Hurricane Irma evacuees turned away from a shelter at Robert Morgan 1:49

Hurricane Irma evacuees turned away from a shelter at Robert Morgan

Irma inches closer as Florida prepares for the worst 0:48

Irma inches closer as Florida prepares for the worst

FPL prepares a restoration force to deal with Hurricane Irma's aftermath 0:50

FPL prepares a restoration force to deal with Hurricane Irma's aftermath

Hurricane Irma makes its way through the Caribbean and aims toward Florida 1:17

Hurricane Irma makes its way through the Caribbean and aims toward Florida

Florida National Guard prepare for Hurricane Irma 2:08

Florida National Guard prepare for Hurricane Irma

Much of Florida under hurricane watch; Georgia and Carolinas closely monitoring Irma 0:44

Much of Florida under hurricane watch; Georgia and Carolinas closely monitoring Irma

  • Sheltering people and pets from Hurricane Irma

    Sheltering people and pets from Hurricane Irma People evacuating from Hurricane Irma can bring their pets with them to the Miami-Dade County Fair & Expo Shelter. The shelter accepts dogs, cats and any pet in a cage.

Sheltering people and pets from Hurricane Irma People evacuating from Hurricane Irma can bring their pets with them to the Miami-Dade County Fair & Expo Shelter. The shelter accepts dogs, cats and any pet in a cage. Emily Michot The Miami Heald
Sheltering people and pets from Hurricane Irma People evacuating from Hurricane Irma can bring their pets with them to the Miami-Dade County Fair & Expo Shelter. The shelter accepts dogs, cats and any pet in a cage. Emily Michot The Miami Heald

Hurricane

With demand high, Miami-Dade hurricane shelter now separating pets and owners

By Douglas Hanks

dhanks@miamiherald.com

September 09, 2017 9:17 AM

Miami-Dade County briefly ran out of room for pets at its storm shelters Saturday morning as Hurricane Irma approached South Florida, before one facility said it could take more animals — but not more people.

With time winding down to clear out before strong winds arrive in Miami, two of the county's three pet-friendly shelters were listed as completely full and a third listed as being at capacity for pets. Shortly after the posting, Miami-Dade said the Highland Oaks Middle School would resume accepting pets, but not their owners. People can drop off their pets at Highland Oaks (2375 NE 203rd St., Miami) as long as they are in cages and arrive with food. Then their owners can find shelter elsewhere.

About 26,000 people are reported to be in the county’s 40 shelters, the largest number Miami-Dade has ever operated. Only about a quarter of them ten, are full. There are 970 pets in the shelters, said Michael Hernández, the county’s communications director.

While it had 42 shelters operating Friday night, Miami-Dade started with just eight operating in the morning. The county struggled to get the shelters open in time, citing a lack of staffing, coordination and other glitches. Once a Category 5 storm, Irma prompted Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez to order an unprecedented evacuation targeting more than 600,000 residents.

Doug Hanks: 305-376-3605, @doug_hanks

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Latest track: Irma pounds Cuba, approaches Florida Keys

View More Video