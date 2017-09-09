With demand high, Miami-Dade hurricane shelter now separating pets and owners

Miami-Dade County briefly ran out of room for pets at its storm shelters Saturday morning as Hurricane Irma approached South Florida, before one facility said it could take more animals — but not more people.
With time winding down to clear out before strong winds arrive in Miami, two of the county's three pet-friendly shelters were listed as completely full and a third listed as being at capacity for pets. Shortly after the posting, Miami-Dade said the Highland Oaks Middle School would resume accepting pets, but not their owners. People can drop off their pets at Highland Oaks (2375 NE 203rd St., Miami) as long as they are in cages and arrive with food. Then their owners can find shelter elsewhere.
25,835 residents in @MiamiDadeCounty shelters. Highland Oaks -- at capacity for residents buy still accepting pets.— Mike Hernández (@HernandezMA5) September 9, 2017
About 26,000 people are reported to be in the county’s 40 shelters, the largest number Miami-Dade has ever operated. Only about a quarter of them ten, are full. There are 970 pets in the shelters, said Michael Hernández, the county’s communications director.
While it had 42 shelters operating Friday night, Miami-Dade started with just eight operating in the morning. The county struggled to get the shelters open in time, citing a lack of staffing, coordination and other glitches. Once a Category 5 storm, Irma prompted Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez to order an unprecedented evacuation targeting more than 600,000 residents.
