With demand high, Miami-Dade hurricane shelter now separating pets and owners

Sheltering people and pets from Hurricane Irma Sheltering people and pets from Hurricane Irma People evacuating from Hurricane Irma can bring their pets with them to the Miami-Dade County Fair & Expo Shelter. The shelter accepts dogs, cats and any pet in a cage. Sheltering people and pets from Hurricane Irma People evacuating from Hurricane Irma can bring their pets with them to the Miami-Dade County Fair & Expo Shelter. The shelter accepts dogs, cats and any pet in a cage. Emily Michot The Miami Heald

