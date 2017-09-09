Turkey Point Nuclear Power Plant
FPL hasn’t started shutdown of Turkey Point nuclear plant

By Nancy Dahlberg

ndahlberg@miamiherald.com

September 09, 2017 1:49 PM

Because of Hurricane Irma’s threat to the region, FPL plans to power down its Turkey Point nuclear plant if wind speeds warrant the move, but it hasn’t released a timeline. Earlier information released by the state was incorrect, an FPL spokesperson said.

FPL also has not made an announcement about its St. Lucie plant further up the coast. This move was anticipated and is not expected to impact power to customers, contrary to false reports circulating on social media on Friday.

Once the nuclear plant is shutdown, which is a gradual process, other non-nuclear plants powered by fossil and natural gas are expected to generate enough to power to make up for losses unless they are severely damaged by the storm.

FPL said earlier in the week it was finalizing plans for the shutdowns, if they became necessary. The last time a major hurricane hit the Turkey Point nuclear power plant ws during Hurricane Andrew in 1992; it caused $90 million in damage but left the nuclear reactors along southern Biscayne Bay unscathed.

This report has been updated.

