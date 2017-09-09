Final fears before Irma spur some to flee Key West. But a few won’t budge.

1:14 Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: Pause

0:50 FPL prepares a restoration force to deal with Hurricane Irma's aftermath

0:48 Irma inches closer as Florida prepares for the worst

1:11 Key West residents refuse to evacuate as Irma approaches

1:17 Miami elderly find comfort in a storm at Miami Jewish Health

1:49 Hurricane Irma evacuees turned away from a shelter at Robert Morgan

2:08 Florida National Guard prepare for Hurricane Irma

0:40 Florida Keys empty out ahead of Hurricane Irma

0:44 Much of Florida under hurricane watch; Georgia and Carolinas closely monitoring Irma