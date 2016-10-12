Hurricane Matthew leaves the farmers and fishermen of Haiti struggling to survive

1:27 Hurricane refugee kitties take shelter Pause

0:55 Inside a flooded home in South Carolina after Hurricane Matthew

1:46 Obama assures 'there are no politics' in recovering from hurricane

2:27 Horse named Bob saved from North Carolina flooding

0:32 Fort Pulaski overtaken by Hurricane Matthew's surge

1:11 Massive destruction spotted on Haiti's southern coast

2:35 Fayetteville, North Carolina police rescue toddler from car trapped in flood water

1:58 Hurricane Matthew batters Flagler Beach

1:42 Aftermath of Hurricane Matthew in St. Augustine

1:55 Navy and Marine Corps prepare to provide aid after Hurricane Matthew

0:42 Fort Lauderdale beach back in business after Hurricane Matthew