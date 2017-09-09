Hurricane

Tornado warning issued for portions of Miami-Dade and Monroe County

By Alex Harris

aharris@miamiherald.com

September 09, 2017 9:36 AM

The National Weather service has issued a tornado warning for parts of West and Central Miami-Dade and mainland Monroe County.

The warning, issued at 9:23 a.m., lasts until 10:15 a.m. and covers northeastern mainland Monroe County and West central Miami-Dade County. Forecasters say a severe thunderstorm capable of sparking a tornado was located eight miles northwest of Homestead General Airport and was moving west at 50 mph.

The possible tornado could be near Shark Valley Observation Tower around 9:35 a.m., Big Cypress National preserve around 9:50 a.m. and Loop Road Center around 9:55 a.m.

If someone is in the area, the weather service suggests heading to the lowest floor of the nearest sturdy building and away from windows.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Latest track: Irma pounds Cuba, approaches Florida Keys

Latest track: Irma pounds Cuba, approaches Florida Keys 0:39

Latest track: Irma pounds Cuba, approaches Florida Keys
Key West residents refuse to evacuate as Irma approaches 1:11

Key West residents refuse to evacuate as Irma approaches
FPL prepares a restoration force to deal with Hurricane Irma's aftermath 0:50

FPL prepares a restoration force to deal with Hurricane Irma's aftermath

View More Video