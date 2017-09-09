Tornado warning issued for portions of Miami-Dade and Monroe County

The National Weather service has issued a tornado warning for parts of West and Central Miami-Dade and mainland Monroe County.
The warning, issued at 9:23 a.m., lasts until 10:15 a.m. and covers northeastern mainland Monroe County and West central Miami-Dade County. Forecasters say a severe thunderstorm capable of sparking a tornado was located eight miles northwest of Homestead General Airport and was moving west at 50 mph.
The possible tornado could be near Shark Valley Observation Tower around 9:35 a.m., Big Cypress National preserve around 9:50 a.m. and Loop Road Center around 9:55 a.m.
If someone is in the area, the weather service suggests heading to the lowest floor of the nearest sturdy building and away from windows.
