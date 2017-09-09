FPL has a fleet of trucks ready to roll out for repairs as soon as wind conditions die down Sunday evening.
FPL has a fleet of trucks ready to roll out for repairs as soon as wind conditions die down Sunday evening.
FPL has a fleet of trucks ready to roll out for repairs as soon as wind conditions die down Sunday evening.

Hurricane

Nearly one out of 10 homes in Miami-Dade and Broward have lost power

By Rene Rodriguez and Nancy Dahlberg

rrodriguez@miamiherald.com

September 09, 2017 11:52 PM

Nearly one out of 10 homes and businesses in Miami-Dade and Broward County were in the dark as of 11 p.m. Saturday.

In Miami-Dade, 109,320 out of a total 1.1 million customers had lost power — almost a 50 percent increase since 6 p.m., when 57,170 had no electricity.

In Broward, 49,210 out of 933,300 customers were without juice, up from 25,890 at 6 p.m.

Palm Beach County is faring better with 9,880 out of 739,000 customers without power, although that number too is more than double from the 6 p.m. total of 3,260.

More Videos

Temporary blackout on South Beach 0:16

Temporary blackout on South Beach

Pause
Hurricane Irma's impact on Havana 1:23

Hurricane Irma's impact on Havana

Strong winds and waves in Key West as Hurricane Irma nears 0:39

Strong winds and waves in Key West as Hurricane Irma nears

Homeless woman refuses shelter as Hurricane Irma looms over Key West 0:36

Homeless woman refuses shelter as Hurricane Irma looms over Key West

Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday 2:03

Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday

$15 million super car rides elevator in the Porsche building to escape Hurricane Irma 0:10

$15 million super car rides elevator in the Porsche building to escape Hurricane Irma

Hurricane Irma moves through the coast of Cuba as it veers toward Florida 0:36

Hurricane Irma moves through the coast of Cuba as it veers toward Florida

What is storm surge? The potential impact of Irma 0:49

What is storm surge? The potential impact of Irma

Emergency crews setting up in South Florida before Irma 2:01

Emergency crews setting up in South Florida before Irma

Southernmost Point monument in Key West is slammed by waves as Hurricane Irma arrives 0:21

Southernmost Point monument in Key West is slammed by waves as Hurricane Irma arrives

  • Hurricane Irma moves through the coast of Cuba as it veers toward Florida

    Satellite imagery shows Hurricane Irma moving through Cuba before it veers toward Florida on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.

Hurricane Irma moves through the coast of Cuba as it veers toward Florida

Satellite imagery shows Hurricane Irma moving through Cuba before it veers toward Florida on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.

NOAA

Tropical force storm winds aren’t expected to start lashing Miami-Dade County until 2 a.m. Sunday. In other words: More outages are coming, so if you still have power, enjoy that glorious air-conditioning while you can.

“People should definitely expect that they could lose power because while the storm has turned, there are still powerful tropical force storm winds that could hit vegetation,” said Alys Daly, a spokesperson for FPL.

FPL crews can work to restore power as long as winds are less than 35 mph. After that, they will wait until it is safe again for crews.

To report an outage or check status, go to www.fplmaps.com.

Rene Rodriguez: 305-376-3611, @ReneMiamiHerald

More Videos

Temporary blackout on South Beach 0:16

Temporary blackout on South Beach

Pause
Hurricane Irma's impact on Havana 1:23

Hurricane Irma's impact on Havana

Strong winds and waves in Key West as Hurricane Irma nears 0:39

Strong winds and waves in Key West as Hurricane Irma nears

Homeless woman refuses shelter as Hurricane Irma looms over Key West 0:36

Homeless woman refuses shelter as Hurricane Irma looms over Key West

Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday 2:03

Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday

$15 million super car rides elevator in the Porsche building to escape Hurricane Irma 0:10

$15 million super car rides elevator in the Porsche building to escape Hurricane Irma

Hurricane Irma moves through the coast of Cuba as it veers toward Florida 0:36

Hurricane Irma moves through the coast of Cuba as it veers toward Florida

What is storm surge? The potential impact of Irma 0:49

What is storm surge? The potential impact of Irma

Emergency crews setting up in South Florida before Irma 2:01

Emergency crews setting up in South Florida before Irma

Southernmost Point monument in Key West is slammed by waves as Hurricane Irma arrives 0:21

Southernmost Point monument in Key West is slammed by waves as Hurricane Irma arrives

  • Temporary blackout on South Beach

    For about 30 seconds at 8:30 p.m., an entire segment of South Beach went dark. Lincoln Road and Alton Road, the area west of West Avenue South of 17th Street and the entire Sunset Harbour area lost streetlights and building power. Generators fired up in some condo buildings, while the retail and business buildings stayed in blackness.

Temporary blackout on South Beach

For about 30 seconds at 8:30 p.m., an entire segment of South Beach went dark. Lincoln Road and Alton Road, the area west of West Avenue South of 17th Street and the entire Sunset Harbour area lost streetlights and building power. Generators fired up in some condo buildings, while the retail and business buildings stayed in blackness.

David J. Neal dneal@miamiherald.com

Related stories from Miami Herald

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Temporary blackout on South Beach

View More Video