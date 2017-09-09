Nearly one out of 10 homes in Miami-Dade and Broward have lost power

Nearly one out of 10 homes and businesses in Miami-Dade and Broward County were in the dark as of 11 p.m. Saturday.

In Miami-Dade, 109,320 out of a total 1.1 million customers had lost power — almost a 50 percent increase since 6 p.m., when 57,170 had no electricity.

In Broward, 49,210 out of 933,300 customers were without juice, up from 25,890 at 6 p.m.

Palm Beach County is faring better with 9,880 out of 739,000 customers without power, although that number too is more than double from the 6 p.m. total of 3,260.

More Videos 0:16 Temporary blackout on South Beach Pause 1:23 Hurricane Irma's impact on Havana 0:39 Strong winds and waves in Key West as Hurricane Irma nears 0:36 Homeless woman refuses shelter as Hurricane Irma looms over Key West 2:03 Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday 0:10 $15 million super car rides elevator in the Porsche building to escape Hurricane Irma 0:36 Hurricane Irma moves through the coast of Cuba as it veers toward Florida 0:49 What is storm surge? The potential impact of Irma 2:01 Emergency crews setting up in South Florida before Irma 0:21 Southernmost Point monument in Key West is slammed by waves as Hurricane Irma arrives Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Hurricane Irma moves through the coast of Cuba as it veers toward Florida Satellite imagery shows Hurricane Irma moving through Cuba before it veers toward Florida on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. Hurricane Irma moves through the coast of Cuba as it veers toward Florida Satellite imagery shows Hurricane Irma moving through Cuba before it veers toward Florida on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. NOAA

Tropical force storm winds aren’t expected to start lashing Miami-Dade County until 2 a.m. Sunday. In other words: More outages are coming, so if you still have power, enjoy that glorious air-conditioning while you can.

“People should definitely expect that they could lose power because while the storm has turned, there are still powerful tropical force storm winds that could hit vegetation,” said Alys Daly, a spokesperson for FPL.

FPL crews can work to restore power as long as winds are less than 35 mph. After that, they will wait until it is safe again for crews.

To report an outage or check status, go to www.fplmaps.com.