Irma weakens to Cat 3 but expected to regain power as it heads to Florida Keys

Latest track: Irma pounds Cuba, approaches Florida Keys Hurricane Irma pounded Cuba during the night and is expected to turn towards the North later Saturday. Hurricane Irma pounded Cuba during the night and is expected to turn towards the North later Saturday. NOAA

