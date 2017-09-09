Miami-Dade and Broward County under tornado warning during Hurricane Irma

Two tornadoes have touched down in Broward County since the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning Saturday afternoon in nine counties, including Miami-Dade.
One tornado touchdown in Oakland Park was confirmed at 6:36 p.m., according to the National Weather Service’s Twitter account. No injuries were reported.
9/9: Tornado on the ground in Oakland Park #FLwx— NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) September 9, 2017
A second tornado in the vicinity of 2100 N. Andrews Ave. in Wilton Manors, was reported at 7:07 p.m. Search and survey procedures are ongoing.
The Miami-Dade warning lasts until 8:15 p.m. The weather service has not specified how long the Broward warning will be in effect.
Tornadoes are a common result of the whirling winds hurricanes bring ashore.
Rene Rodriguez: 305-376-3611, @ReneMiamiHerald
Comments