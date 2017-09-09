View of a rainy wind gust at Collins Avenue and 22nd Street, as Hurricane Irma began to bring stormy weather into South Florida on Saturday.
Miami-Dade and Broward County under tornado warning during Hurricane Irma

By Rene Rodriguez and Alex Harris

rrodriguez@miamiherald.com

September 09, 2017 7:49 PM

Two tornadoes have touched down in Broward County since the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning Saturday afternoon in nine counties, including Miami-Dade.

One tornado touchdown in Oakland Park was confirmed at 6:36 p.m., according to the National Weather Service’s Twitter account. No injuries were reported.

A second tornado in the vicinity of 2100 N. Andrews Ave. in Wilton Manors, was reported at 7:07 p.m. Search and survey procedures are ongoing.

The Miami-Dade warning lasts until 8:15 p.m. The weather service has not specified how long the Broward warning will be in effect.

Tornadoes are a common result of the whirling winds hurricanes bring ashore.

Rene Rodriguez: 305-376-3611, @ReneMiamiHerald

