Irma mostly spared Haiti. But for struggling farmers, the damages are devastating

More Videos 1:09 Haiti mostly spared by Hurricane Irma Pause 2:23 Already facing an influx of deportees from the Dominican Republic, Haiti worries about TPS deportees 1:20 Key West residents prepare for Hurricane Irma 0:39 Latest track: Irma pounds Cuba, approaches Florida Keys 0:53 Zoo Miami shelters animals before Hurricane Irma 0:48 Video footage shows weather conditions in Miami hours before the arrival of Hurricane Irma 0:59 Photos: Outer bands of of Hurricane Irma reach South Florida 1:14 Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: 1:17 Miami elderly find comfort in a storm at Miami Jewish Health 1:49 Hurricane Irma evacuees turned away from a shelter at Robert Morgan Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Haiti mostly spared by Hurricane Irma Haiti was spared a direct hit from Irma. But the frustration and fears it has ignited for some in its path is as deep for some who were affected by last year’s devastating Hurricane Matthew. By Jacqueline Charles Haiti was spared a direct hit from Irma. But the frustration and fears it has ignited for some in its path is as deep for some who were affected by last year’s devastating Hurricane Matthew. By Jacqueline Charles José Igleisas The Miami Herald

Haiti was spared a direct hit from Irma. But the frustration and fears it has ignited for some in its path is as deep for some who were affected by last year’s devastating Hurricane Matthew. By Jacqueline Charles José Igleisas The Miami Herald