Cruise lines are sending their ships on rescue missions in the Caribbean following Irma

More Videos 1:11 Timelapse: Hurricane Irma's journey through the Atlantic Pause 2:03 Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday 0:59 Photos: Outer bands of of Hurricane Irma reach South Florida 0:53 Zoo Miami shelters animals before Hurricane Irma 1:11 Key West residents refuse to evacuate as Irma approaches 1:20 Key West residents prepare for Hurricane Irma 1:14 Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: 0:39 Latest track: Irma pounds Cuba, approaches Florida Keys 0:48 Video footage shows weather conditions in Miami hours before the arrival of Hurricane Irma 0:48 Irma inches closer as Florida prepares for the worst Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday Hurricane Irma slammed Cuba overnight. It's now headed for South Florida, but it won't stop there. Forecasters predict the storm continuing on through next week possibly hitting Georgia and South Carolina. Hurricane Irma slammed Cuba overnight. It's now headed for South Florida, but it won't stop there. Forecasters predict the storm continuing on through next week possibly hitting Georgia and South Carolina. Alexa Ard / McClatchy

Hurricane Irma slammed Cuba overnight. It's now headed for South Florida, but it won't stop there. Forecasters predict the storm continuing on through next week possibly hitting Georgia and South Carolina. Alexa Ard / McClatchy