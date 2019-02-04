From Wilson to Gase: A look at the Miami Dolphins’ head coaches before Brian Flores

The Miami Dolphins on Monday introduced Brian Flores as the 13th head coach in the franchise’s history. Here’s a look at how the first 12 fared in their time leading the Dolphins.





▪ George Wilson, 1966-1969, 15-39-2 record: Wilson struggled to get the newly founded Dolphins off the ground and never won more than five games in any of his four seasons.

▪ Don Shula, 1970-1995, 257-133-2 record: The Dolphins won two Super Bowl championships and five AFC championships under Shula and made 19 playoff appearances over his 26 seasons. The 1972 Dolphins remain the only NFL team to ever go undefeated and win the Super Bowl.

▪ Jimmy Johnson, 1996-1999, 36-28 record: A two-time Super Bowl champion coach with the Cowboys, Johnson led the Dolphins to three playoff berths before retiring after the 1999 season.

▪ Dave Wannstedt, 2000-2004, 42-31 record: The Dolphins won the AFC East in Wannstedt’s first season and had four successful seasons before a 1-8 start in 2004 prompted Wannstedt to resign midseason. He’s the last coach to lead the Dolphins to a playoff victory.

▪ James Bates (interim), 2004, 3-4 record: Bates led the Dolphins for the final seven games, the highlight of which was a 29-28 upset win over the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots.

▪ Nick Saban, 2005-2006, 15-17 record: Saban stayed in Miami for two years before becoming the head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide and starting a college football dynasty.

▪ Cam Cameron, 2007, 1-15 record: A 22-16 overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 15 saved the Dolphins from becoming the first team to go 0-16 in an NFL season.

▪ Tony Sparano, 2008-2011, 29-32 record: Sparano turned a Dolphins team that went 1-15 the year before into a playoff team in his first year. He was fired three years later after starting the 2011 season 4-9.

▪ Todd Bowles (interim), 2011, 2-1 record: Bowles coached the final three games of the 2011 season.

▪ Joe Philbin, 2012-2015, 24-28 record: After three years of mediocrity, a 1-3 start to 2015 was the final straw for Philbin in Miami.

▪ Dan Campbell (interim), 2015, 5-7 record: Campbell coached the final 12 games of the 2015 season that closed with a 20-10 win over the New England Patriots to cap another poor season.

▪ Adam Gase, 2016-2018, 23-25 record: A playoff berth in 2016 was followed by records of 6-10 and 7-9.