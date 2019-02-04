Who is Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores? A few things to know

Brian Flores has been hired to be the Miami Dolphins’ head coach, replacing Adam Gase. Here are a few things to know about Flores:

▪ Years coaching in NFL: 11.

▪ Previous stops (and titles): New England Patriots (Linebackers coach, 2016-2018; safeties coach, 2012-2015; defensive assistant, 2011; assistant offense and special teams, 2010; special teams assistant, 2008-2009).

▪ Notable players coached: Patrick Chung, Dont’a Hightower, Malcolm Butler, Devin McCourty.

▪ Quick thoughts: He just won his fourth Super Bowl ring. Now, Flores, 37, will become the next Bill Belichick disciple who attempts to make a splash as an NFL head coach. Flores spent his entire NFL career with the Patriots, first as a scouting assistant and a pro scout for four years before becoming a special teams assistant in 2008. He became a position coach for the first time in 2012, coaching New England’s safeties for three years before moving over to linebackers coach in 2016. He was the Patriots’ de-facto defensive coordinator and play caller on that side of the ball this year. His defense stepped up on the biggest stage on Sunday, holding the Los Angeles Rams’ second-ranked offense to just 260 yards of offense and 3 points as the Patriots went on to claim their sixth Super Bowl title — all since 2002.