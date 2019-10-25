Business Columns & Blogs CEOs say some local companies are generating excitement

CEOs were asked: What local Miami company are you most excited about as far as adding jobs or driving local growth? Why is this the case? Getty Images

===

Companies like Cyxtera Technologies, that are investing in Miami’s tech sector and bringing skilled workers, are exciting for our community. We need more companies like Cyxtera, or in other sectors that require skilled professionals, such as hedge funds, to help bolster our economy. These institutions would also create more opportunity for the community as a whole to secure higher paying jobs.

Tony Argiz, chairman, CEO, Morrison, Brown, Argiz & Farra, LLC (MBAF)

===

I’d be hard-pressed to find a company I’m more excited about than the one I pour my heart and soul into every day. Here at Stantec, we’re always on the lookout for new talent to help support our growing list of projects in Miami and make it a priority to ensure our team members are learning, growing, and thriving every day.

Adriana Jaegerman, senior principal, managing leader, Stantec

===

8base is transforming the frustrating process of app development and that is a game-changer; when smaller enterprises can develop tailored apps at an affordable cost, it will be a big deal. I’d vote the various current efforts to teach coding to kids as the “most likely to succeed” long term job creation activity in play. Finally, the transformation Seaspice Miami has brought to the Miami River’s local economy in one of South Florida’s federally designated local opportunity zones is a textbook example on how we in the private sector can create jobs where they are most needed.

José E. Latour, founding partner, LatourLaw

===

I am excited about Clarium Managed Services. The firm is a market-leading provider of end-to-end cyber security services and solutions and does business domestically and internationally. They recently landed a large contract with a Latin American bank. Ajay Khanna is the CEO and has built a great company that is poised for exponential growth.

Beatrice Louissaint, president, CEO, Florida State Minority Supplier Development Council

===

Miami Freedom Park, which more than 60 percent of Miami residents showed their support for in a November referendum, will create more than 13,000 jobs with a minimum living wage of $15 per hour, and will contain a tech office hub. It’s important to think of job creation for both the highly educated and the working class with the greatest need, and Miami Freedom Park is inclusive of both.

Jorge Mas, chairman and co-founder, MasTec

===

Endeavor Miami, because they help high impact entrepreneurs, all based in Miami, grow their businesses while providing them with additional support and mentorship, which, in turn, creates local growth, as well as increased job opportunities as these companies grow. Endeavor Miami’s positive impact on our community has been enormous and will continue to be.

Melissa Medina, president, eMerge

===

I cannot play favorites; we need all employers to consider the 1,200 graduates that Miami Business School delivers every year to the South Florida economy. However, I tip my hat to local companies that regularly rank high in national surveys among the best companies to work for, such as Baptist Health South Florida, Ultimate Software and Publix.

John Quelch, vice provost, University of Miami Dean, Miami Business School and Leonard M. Miller University Professor

===

Softbank. Both through direct employment and growth of its portfolio companies. Its scale of investments is just massive.

Ariel Quiñones, co-founder, Ironhack

===

==

