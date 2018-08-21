A man told police after meeting a woman at Miami, FL, hotspot E11even on Aug. 13, they went back to his friend’s place. When she left, he said, she had stolen his Rolex, 10 credit cards, and $500 cash.
Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez, a Republican, is raising money for Philip Levine’s Democratic primary campaign in the Florida governor’s race. Levine is a former mayor of Miami Beach who supported Gimenez in his own County Hall race in 2016.
An independent investigation into sexual misconduct at a New Hampshire prep school has now substantiated abuse claims against 20 former faculty and staff members dating back decades including a former Massachusetts congressman.
For all the attention on Jeff Greene and Philip Levine, the self-financed rich guys running for the Democratic nomination for governor, it has been Andrew Gillum and Gwen Graham who have pushed the party’s narrative in opposite directions.
Separation anxiety varies widely among children depending upon their age, temperament or simply their mood on a given day. The trick for surviving it demands preparation, patience and the evolution of time.
Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer and fixer, has pleaded guilty to campaign-finance violations and other charges, saying he and Trump arranged the payment of hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels and a former Playboy model.
On this week’s episode of Beyond the Bubble, California Democrat Ro Khanna makes the case for his party’s embrace of once radical policy goals, including Medicare for all and a jobs guarantee. Washington Post’s Dave Weigel says Hillary Clinton’s policies are finding more success without her on the ballot.
A federal judge hearing arguments over whether the Trump administration should allow a company to post online plans for printing 3D guns said Tuesday that the issue should be decided by the president or Congress.