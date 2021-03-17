COVID vaccine live updates: What you should know in South Florida on Wednesday, March 17

COVID-19 vaccine rules can be confusing in South Florida. Here’s the latest news on where shots are available and who is eligible:

What’s new today?

▪ The federally run Miami Dade College north campus vaccine site and two FEMA pop-ups will no longer have Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine until further notice. The sites will continue to offer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which requires two doses, several weeks apart.

▪ Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava on Wednesday morning will get her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the county-run Tropical Park vaccination site. She held off on her vaccination after testing positive for COVID-19 in late November.

Miami-Dade @MayorDaniella, 65, receives her first Pfizer vaccination shot on Wed. She had waited to get vaccinated after contracting COVID in late Nov. pic.twitter.com/KsZXsFNrr0 — Doug Hanks (@doug_hanks) March 17, 2021

▪ FEMA pop-up vaccination sites in North Miami Beach and Miami Springs are moving and will reopen Thursday at Charles Hadley Park in Liberty City and at the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center in Cutler Bay. The sites will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day until March 23.

Who can get COVID-19 vaccines in Florida and who can’t? Do you need proof of residency?

Florida is giving vaccines to healthcare workers, long-term care residents and staff and people 60 and older. Sworn law enforcement officers, firefighters and K-12 school personnel ages 50 and older are also eligible for the vaccine. Anyone under 60 who a physician determines is “extremely vulnerable” to COVID-19 because of a preexisting medical condition can also get the vaccine.

Keep in mind that people with high-risk conditions will need their physician to sign an “at-risk” form before they can get the vaccine. The form can be downloaded at https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/. Some hospitals may not accept the form because they have their own system in place or have additional requirements.

It’s also worth noting that pre-K-12 school personnel and childcare workers can also get the vaccine at federal-run sites and pharmacies across the state.

Only Florida residents and snowbirds can get the vaccine, but there is no county residency requirement in place. That means that if you live in Miami-Dade, you can get the vaccine in Broward, or vice versa. You will need to show proof of Florida residency.

For snowbirds or part-time residents, the proof needs to be in the form of two documents such as a lease agreement and a utility bill no more than two months old, according to the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

Anyone else who lives in another state or country can no longer get the vaccine in Florida. Nonresidents who have already received the first dose in Florida will still be able to get the second dose.

The change was made to curb vaccine tourism, or people who travel from another state or country to get the vaccine in Miami or another part of the state.

Who should not get a COVID-19 vaccine?

People who have had a severe allergic reaction to ingredients in the vaccine or had a severe reaction after a previous dose. Ingredients of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the Moderna vaccine and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can be found on FDA.gov.

How many people have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida?

According to the state’s Tuesday COVID-19 vaccine report, 110,532 people have completed the Johnson and Johnson single dose vaccine and 2,321,008 people have completed the two-dose series of either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines.

Of those who have been fully vaccinated, 265,495 were Miami-Dade residents, 208,847 were Broward residents, 232,171 were Palm Beach residents and 9,531 were Monroe residents.

What COVID-19 vaccines are available in Florida? How many doses do I need?

Florida has three vaccines available: Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

The Pfizer vaccine requires two shots, three weeks apart, and can be given to people 16 and older. Moderna’s vaccine requires two shots, one month apart, and can be given to people 18 and older. Johnson & Johnson’s is a single dose and can be given to people 18 and older.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are not interchangeable, however, which means that if your first shot was the Pfizer vaccine, your second shot cannot be the Moderna vaccine, according to the CDC.

COVID-19 vaccination sites in South Florida?

Pharmacies:

The following pharmacies offer COVID-19 vaccines in select stores by appointment-only:

▪ Publix stores in Florida offer vaccines, although the website frequently says appointments are “fully booked.” Visit publix.com/covid-vaccine/florida.

▪ Navarro Discount Pharmacies and CVS y más stores in Miami-Dade. Some traditional CVS stores across Florida also have doses. To check for availability, visit CVS.com or call customer service at 800-746-7287.

▪ Some Winn-Dixie and Fresco y Más stores offer vaccines in South Florida. For Winn-Dixie, visit winndixie.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine. For Fresco y Mas, visit frescoymas.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine.

▪ Some Walmart and Sam’s Club stores offer vaccines, including in Broward and Miami-Dade counties. To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at Walmart, visit walmart.com/COVIDvaccine. For Sam’s Clubs, visit samsclub.com/covid.

▪ Some Walgreens stores offer vaccines, including in Palm Beach County. To check for availability visit https://www.walgreens.com/topic/promotion/covid-vaccine.jsp

Federally supported site in Miami-Dade

▪ Miami Dade College North campus is the first federally supported vaccination site to open in South Florida. Appointments are not required, but they are recommended. The site is open every day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is a walk-up, which means people wait in line instead of in their car. Anyone who would prefer to book an appointment, visit myvaccine.fl.gov.

Anyone who lives in Florida and falls under the state’s vaccine criteria can get the vaccine at MDC North. This includes people with at risk conditions who have an “at risk” form signed by their physician. A doctor’s note is also accepted. Pre-K-12th grade school employees and childcare workers can also get the vaccine.

FEMA pop-up sites are moving again. On Thursday, the pop-ups will open at Charles Hadley Park in Liberty City and at the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center in Cutler Bay. The sites will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day until March 23. You can just show up because the sites don’t take appointments.

Preregister for an appointment in Miami-Dade and Broward counties

People 60 and older, healthcare workers with direct patient contact, and people deemed by their physician to be “extremely vulnerable” to COVID-19 can preregister for an appointment in Florida through a statewide website and phone system. K-12 school personnel, sworn law enforcement and firefighters ages 50 and older are also eligible. Long-term care residents and staff can preregister, too.

The website is myvaccine.fl.gov. You can also pre-register by phone. To find the designated number for your county, visit floridahealthcovid19.gov.

Anyone who preregisters for a vaccine appointment will be notified when slots become available at state-supported or federally supported vaccination sites in their county, according to the Florida Division of Emergency Management, which is tasked with the state’s vaccine distribution. Once you get an appointment, you will need to show proof that you are a Florida resident.

State-run sites in Miami-Dade County include Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens and Marlins Park in Miami.

State-run sites in Broward County include Snyder Park in Fort Lauderdale, Coral Square Mall in Coral Springs, Markham Park in Sunrise, Tree Tops Park in Davie, Trade Winds Park in Coconut Creek and Central Regional Park in Lauderhill, and Broward College’s Coconut Creek campus.

Keep in mind that people under 60 with high-risk conditions will need their physician to sign an “at-risk” form before they can get the vaccine. The form can be downloaded at https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/.

Florida residents who do not meet the priority criteria can also sign up to receive email updates to learn when they will be eligible to receive the vaccine.

Hospitals and other COVID-19 vaccination sites in Miami-Dade, Broward

Miami, Florida, March 15, 2021 - A nurse prepares a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine at the Frederica Wilson/Juanita Mann Health Center. Congresswoman Wilson hosted a press conference at the Frederica Wilson/Juanita Mann Health Center , 2520 NW 75th st., Miami, during which Miami-Dade Public Schools 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project educators received vaccinations. The hope is that if members of the Black and Latino communities see people like them get the Covid-19 vaccine, they will in turn go out and get vaccinated. Jose A. Iglesias jiglesias@elnuevoherald.com

Miami-Dade County:

The county has a website, miamidade.gov/vaccine, where it posts updates on where seniors and eventually the rest of the general public, will be able to find and schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

People 60 and older and healthcare workers with direct patient contact can book a slot through the portal. So can law enforcement, firefighters and pre-k-12 school personnel of all ages. Long-term care residents and staff can preregister, too.

Anyone under 60 considered by their physician to be “extremely vulnerable” to COVID-19 will also be able to schedule a slot. Everyone who books a slot will need to show proof of Florida residency.

If you are a healthcare worker, law enforcement, firefighter or an educator, you will also need to show proof of employment with a badge, ID or paystub. People under 60 with an at risk condition will need to show a physician-signed “at risk” form that can be downloaded from the Florida Department of Health’s website or from the county’s online portal.

County-run sites include Zoo Miami, Tropical Park and the Homestead Sports Complex. You can also call 305-614-2014 to preregister.

Florida residents who don’t qualify for the vaccine yet can also sign up through the website to be given updates on the county’s vaccination process.

Here are other places that have vaccines. Some locations may be vaccinating specific groups from Florida’s priority list so check the location’s website for details.

▪ South Miami Children’s Clinic on Saturday will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccination event from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The clinic is at 6701 SW 58th Pl. People 60 and older and others who meet Florida’s vaccine criteria can pre-register for an appointment by texting Dr. Tina Carroll-Scott at 305-962-2094 or by email at flascotts@bellsouth.net. After a screening, you will be placed on a list and someone will contact you to schedule a time.

People under 60 with at risk conditions will need to show a physician-signed at risk form to get vaccinated. Since not everyone has a doctor, there will be physicians at the site on Saturday to give health assessments. Flagging problems with blood pressure and weight could help people with at-risk conditions, such as obesity or diabetes, get the required signed form right there.

▪ Bucky Dent Park, 2250 W. 60th St., in Hialeah. Anyone who meets Florida’s vaccine criteria can get a shot here. No appointments are needed. You will wait standing in line, instead of in your car. The site is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. or until supplies run out.

▪ Overtown Youth Center, 1551 NW First Ave, is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.. The state-run site does not require appointments. You will wait standing in line, instead of in your car. You must fall into one of Florida’s priority groups to get the vaccine.

▪ Oak Grove Park, 690 NE 159th St. is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The state-run site does not require appointments. You will wait standing in line, instead of in your car. You must fall into one of Florida’s priority groups to get the vaccine.

▪ Homebound seniors can email their name and phone number to HomeboundVaccine@em.myflorida.com and someone will get back to you about setting up an appointment.

▪ Jackson Health System, the county’s public hospital network. To check for available appointments, visit https://jhsmiami.org/comvac/.

▪ Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach is no longer booking appointments and has canceled all first-dose appointments for Jan. 23 and later because of supply constraints. Second-dose appointments are not affected. To check for updates, visit msmc.com/coronavirus-update/

▪ Baptist Health is one of the county’s largest private hospitals. To check for updates, visit Baptisthealth.net/vaccine.

▪ Seniors who seek care with Leon Medical Centers can call customer service at 305-642-5366 to schedule a free COVID-19 vaccination appointment. If you need transportation, let the operator know so they can also schedule a driver to pick you up. Appointments will be scheduled until Leon runs out of vaccines.

▪ Jessie Trice Community Health System is offering vaccines to people eligible under Florida’s guidelines. To check for available appointments, call 305-637-6400.

▪ Nicklaus Children’s Hospital is offering vaccines to young adults ages 16 to 21 who are being treated for certain high-risk medical conditions. To check for slots, visit Nicklauschildrens.org/Covid19Vaccine.

▪ All veterans in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties who are patients of the Miami VA Healthcare System can get the COVID-19 vaccine, regardless of age and medical condition. You must be enrolled and eligible for VA healthcare benefits. Some of the sites require appointments, other locations accept walk-ins. Veterans who want to make an appointment can call 305-575-7000 or contact their care team. To learn more, visit https://www.miami.va.gov/services/covid-19-vaccines.asp

Broward County:

▪ Holy Cross Health in Fort Lauderdale is offering COVID-19 vaccines to people under 65 who have certain medical conditions that make them at risk for severe COVID complications. Priority will be given to Holy Cross Medical Group patients, the hospital said. For details on how to request an appointment, visit www.holy-cross.com/covidvaccine.

▪ Broward Health, to check for appointments, visit https://www.browardhealth.org/pages/being-healthy-vaccine

▪ Fort Lauderdale’s Inter Miami CF Stadium is a COVID-19 vaccination site. Appointments for this site are also booked through BrowardHealth.org

▪ Memorial Healthcare System ran out of COVID-19 vaccines. Once doses are available again, appointments can be made through the MyChart portal, https://mychart.mhs.net for current Memorial Healthcare patients. Others will have to call 954-276-4340.

The appointment-only vaccine locations listed in the website above are:

The Memorial Regional Conference Center, 3501 Johnson St. in Hollywood, noon to 7:30 p.m. Mondays, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Friday.

Memorial Specialty Pharmacy, 9581 Premier Pkwy. in Miramar, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Certain high-risk 16- and 17-year-old patients at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital may also be eligible for the vaccine. Appointments can be scheduled through their MyChart account.

▪ All Cleveland Clinic Florida locations, including its Weston campus, have run out of vaccination appointments for now. Cleveland Clinic said it will resume scheduling appointments through its website for current patients once it gets more doses. To check for slots, visit https://my.clevelandclinic.org/landing/covid-19-vaccine/florida

COVID-19 vaccines in Monroe County?

More places are offering the COVID-19 vaccine in the Florida Keys.

Eligible Florida residents can now get vaccinated at Winn-Dixie stores in Key West and Tavernier, and at all Publix stores along the island chain. Appointments are required.

For Winn-Dixie, check https://www.winndixie.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine. For Publix, check https://www.publix.com/covid-vaccine/florida.