Coronavirus

Looking for Johnson & Johnson vaccine? South Florida FEMA sites will no longer have them

Getting the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot will soon be a little harder.

That’s because starting Wednesday, the Miami Dade College North Campus site and the two federal satellite centers — which are currently in North Miami Beach and Miami Springs — will only offer the two-dose series Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, FEMA spokesperson Mike Jachles told the Miami Herald.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine had been given at the federal sites before based on supply.

On Monday, a total of 4,225 shots were given among the three sites. At MDC North, there were a total of 2,984 vaccines given, 2,729 Pfizer and 255 Johnson & Johnson. At Allen Park in North Miami Beach, there were 505 vaccines given, 254 Pfizer and 251 Johnson & Johnson. At the Miami Springs location, there were 736 vaccines given, all of which were Pfizer.

The two Miami-Dade federal vaccination satellite sites will be moving to Liberty City and Cutler Bay beginning on Thursday. The sites will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day until March 23. Both accept walk-ups.

The North Miami Beach and Miami Springs sites will be shut down after closing Wednesday and may reopen at a later date for residents to get their second doses.

It was not immediately clear how long the federal sites will be without the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

