Inter Miami CF Stadium in Fort Lauderdale to open as Broward Health vaccine site

Fort Lauderdale’s Inter Miami CF Stadium will transition Tuesday into a COVID-19 vaccination site, where up to 500 vaccines a day will be administered to those who pre-register online.

The site, run by Broward Health, is a partnership between the City of Fort Lauderdale and Inter Miami CF. The stadium, formerly known as Lockhart Park, will be open Monday through Friday for people 65 and over, office staff of Broward Health-credentialed physicians and other healthcare providers and their office staff members.

The vaccine distribution sites have been in high demand statewide, and slots often fill up within minutes of going live online.

Before the Inter Miami site launch, Broward Health’s vaccination appointments were full through February and no other appointments were being accepted.

“Demand for the vaccine has been great,” said Broward Health’s Dr. Aldo Calvo, the director of ambulatory services. “We are pleased to partner with the City of Fort Lauderdale and Inter Miami CF to expand our capacity.”

Those who are eligible to receive the vaccine must register at BrowardHealth.org. Click on the button labeled “To request a COVID-19 vaccination click here” to complete and submit a request form. Broward Health schedulers will then respond to requests to finish the appointment booking.