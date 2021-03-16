Liberty City, Cutler Bay to be temporary home of FEMA vaccine sites. How to get a dose?

The two Miami-Dade federal vaccination satellite sites will be leaving their posts in North Miami Beach and Miami Springs and moving to Cutler Bay and Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood, federal officials said Tuesday.

On Thursday, the two sites, operated by FEMA, will be set up in Charles Hadley Park, 1350 NW 50th St., and the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211 St., according to FEMA.

The sites will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day until March 23. Each location can administer 500 doses a day. This will be the third week and third pair of FEMA satellite sites in Miami-Dade County.

Who can get vaccinated at FEMA sites?

FEMA sites will give vaccines to seniors 60 and older; healthcare workers with direct patient contact; law enforcement and firefighters ages 50 and older; and people with high-risk medical conditions deemed by a physician to be “extremely vulnerable” to COVID-19, with a physician-signed at-risk form that can be found on the Florida Department of Health website.

Pre-k-12th grade and child-care workers 18 and older can also get the vaccine.

What happens to the old FEMA satellite sites?

The previous satellite sites in North Miami Beach’s Allen Park Community Center, at 1770 NE 162nd St., and Miami Springs Community Center, at 1401 Westward Dr., will shut down after closing on Wednesday. They are expected to reopen later for residents to get their second doses.

FEMA’s main South Florida hub will remain at Miami Dade College’s north campus near Opa-locka.

On Tuesday, MDC North administered 2,984 vaccines, Allen Park, 505 and Miami Springs, 736.