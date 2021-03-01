Holy Cross in Fort Lauderdale offers vaccines to those under 65 with at-risk conditions

Holy Cross Health in Broward County is offering COVID-19 vaccines to people under 65 who have certain medical conditions that make them at risk for severe COVID complications.

Priority will be given to Holy Cross Medical Group patients, the hospital said.

Anyone under 65 who has one of the eligible health conditions — including cancer, asthma and obesity — and would like to request an appointment must print and fill out a registration form, which can be found online at www.holy-cross.com/covidvaccine. Anyone who is pregnant can also request an appointment.

Based on the form, it appears that the hospital offers both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna’s vaccine, depending on supply. Pfizer’s vaccine is recommended for people ages 16 and up, Moderna’s is for people ages 18 and up.

Once you print and fill out the form, you must drop it off at the hospital’s COVID Vaccine Center in Building C, 4701 N. Federal Hwy. in Fort Lauderdale, with a doctor’s note or prescription that indicates an eligible condition. Once the form is processed, and your eligibilty is verified, someone will call you to schedule your first-dose appointment

Here are the eligible conditions:

▪ Asthma

▪ Cancer (current/undergoing treatment)

▪ Cardiomyopathy

▪ Chronic kidney disease

▪ Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

▪ Down Syndrome

▪ Heart failure

▪ Hypertension

▪ Obesity greater than 30kg/m2

▪ Organ transplant

▪ Pregnant

▪ Sickle Cell Disease

▪ Type 2 diabetes with an accompanying co-morbidity (listed above)

Other hospitals offering COVID-19 vaccines to people under 65 with at risk conditions?

▪ Broward Health on Friday opened appointments for people ages 18 and up who have certain medical conditions that make them at risk for severe COVID-19 complications. Slots quickly filled up. To check appointment availability, visit browardhealth.org/pages/being-healthy-vaccine.

▪ Jackson Health System, Miami-Dade County’s public hospital network, expanded its vaccination efforts to include people ages 55 to 64 who have a doctor’s note stating they have one of 13 medical conditions. To check for appointment availability, visit jacksonhealth.org/keeping-you-safe/.

▪ Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed an executive order allowing doctor offices and pharmacies to vaccinate anyone under 65 that were determined by a physician to be “extremely vulnerable” to COVID-19. So far, Publix has updated its vaccine eligibility criteria to include this group.

This article will be updated.