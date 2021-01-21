Florida now requiring proof of state residency for COVID vaccines

Anyone who wants to receive a vaccine against COVID-19 in Florida must prove they are a resident of the state, according to a new emergency public health declaration signed Thursday by Florida Surgeon General Scott Rivkees.

In the advisory, Rivkees said the “prioritization of Floridians for COVID-19 vaccine in Florida” is “necessary to protect public health and safety,” as a result of limited vaccine availability in the state. The advisory would apply to “every vaccine provider,” the advisory said.

The only cited exception to the new residency mandate are health care workers who are working directly with patients.

The new statewide advisory is a change in direction for several local health leaders, who reinforced earlier this month that they would not deny anyone a vaccine if they could prove they were over 65.

It follows similar requirements from other Florida counties, where patients must show a valid Florida driver’s license or photo identification, a utility bill with a Florida address and the patient’s name, or, in the case of “snowbirds,” a part-time rental agreement.

State law gives law enforcement the authority to enforce the advisory and leaves it up to county public health officials to establish the procedures for implementing the advisory.

Florida’s new vaccine requirements come after several news outlets, including the Miami Herald, documented several cases of “vaccine tourism,” or the practice of traveling to Florida from another country or state just for the purpose of receiving the vaccine.

While Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has previously said he approves of “snowbirds” receiving the vaccine, he has said he opposes “vaccine tourism” and signaled he would curb the practice. So far, at least four counties are now requiring proof of Florida residency, including Manatee, Volusia, Seminole and Sarasota counties.

A spokeswoman for Miami-Dade County did not respond by the time of publication about how the county will adapt its current policy.

Last week, Jackson Health System, the state’s largest hospital system, said it would require proof that vaccine patients live in the U.S. — an effort to deter tourists from signing up for vaccination appointments.

After Thursday’s announcement from the state, a spokesperson for Jackson said the hospital system is looking at making revisions. Spokespeople for University of Miami Health System, Mount Sinai Medical Center, and Baptist Health South Florida did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.