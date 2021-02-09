Here’s how to schedule your COVID-19 vaccine at Walmart and Sam’s Club in Florida

Seniors 65 and older can now schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at select Walmart and Sam’s Club stores in Florida.

Appointments are required and must be booked online. You will need to create a free account with Walmart and Sam’s Club, if you don’t have one already, to sign up for a slot.

Starting Friday, vaccines will be available at 119 Walmart and Sam’s Club stores across 34 counties, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday afternoon during a Jacksonville news conference.

Nine of the Walmart stores will be in Broward County. In Miami-Dade, a Walmart store in Hialeah and one in Miami Gardens will also have vaccines. Appointments will also be available at more than a dozen Walmart-owned Sam’s Club stores in the state. One of the stores will be in Sunrise. You do not need to be a Sam’s Club member to be eligible for the vaccine.

Some Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Más and Harveys stores in Florida are also scheduling vaccine appointments. Publix’s vaccine program has also expanded to nearly 600 stores across the state. None of the Publix stores offering vaccines are in Miami-Dade or Broward but there are some in Palm Beach County and the Keys.

How do I get a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at Walmart and Sam’s Club?

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at Walmart, visit walmart.com/COVIDvaccine. For Sam’s Clubs, visit samsclub.com/covid. The appointment scheduler will also send you a digital reminder when it’s time to return for the second dose. You will need to show proof of Florida residency to get vaccinated.

And remember, no one will have to pay for the vaccine because taxpayers are handling the bill. The companies can charge an administration fee for giving someone the shot but it will be reimbursed by the patient’s public or private insurance company. For uninsured patients, the fee will be paid for by the Health Resources and Services Administration’s Provider Relief Fund.