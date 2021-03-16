How one Miami-area doctor wants to change the world with COVID shots in the community

Dr. Tina Caroll-Scott Courtesy of Dr. Tina Carroll-Scott/South Miami Children's Clinic

Dr. Tina Carroll-Scott wants to “stop the bleeding.”

She wants families to feel safe again when parents go to work and kids go to school. She doesn’t want them to worry about exposing Grandma to COVID-19. But for that to happen, more people need to get vaccinated.

To get there, Carroll-Scott has a vision of what outreach to communities of color during a pandemic looks like.

It involves going into neighborhoods, opening access to healthcare, correcting vaccine misinformation, addressing medical mistrust among Black communities.

On Saturday, Carroll-Scott is hoping her vision becomes reality during a COVID-19 vaccination pop-up event at South Miami Children’s Clinic, where she is medical director.

A Miami-Dade County mobile vaccination unit will administer 500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the clinic at 6701 SW 58th Place. Anyone who meets Florida’s vaccine criteria can make an appointment, but Carroll-Scott’s goal is to see people who live in the community she serves rolling up their sleeves. Her clinic primarily serves Black and Hispanic families.

“At the end of the day we need shots in arms ... but I do feel that we need to make a special effort for people that are being disproportionately affected,” Carroll-Scott said.

In underserved communities, COVID-19 has hit families hard. Many are essential workers, which increases the risk of coming into contact with infected people. Then they return home, sometimes to a vulnerable multigenerational household.

Until more people are vaccinated, the positive cases, the “bleeding” in underserved communities, won’t stop, Carroll-Scott said. And if the virus continues to mutate and infect others, she worries that eventually even those who are vaccinated won’t be safe.

This is why Carroll-Scott says she’s done “targeted outreach,” not just to her patients and their families, but in neighborhoods including Richmond Heights, Coconut Grove and Perrine to get the word out. South Miami Mayor Sally Philips has also posted a flier for the pop-up online.

One of the challenges Carroll-Scott is hoping the pop-up will solve is the physician-signed “at risk” form Florida requires from people under 60 who have a high-risk medical condition. Not everyone with a preexisting medical condition has a doctor, Carroll-Scott said, so there will be physicians at the site on Saturday to give health assessments. Flagging problems with blood pressure and weight could help people with at-risk conditions, such as obesity or diabetes, get the required signed form right there.

To Carroll-Scott, the pop-up is a “labor of love” and is a “model for how we need to reach community of colors moving forward for the next pandemic or public health crisis.”

So far, much of Miami-Dade’s efforts to increase the county’s Black vaccination rate has come through Jackson Health System. The county’s public hospital network has partnered with other organizations, including houses of worships and sororities, in outreach.

Four mass vaccination sites that are supported by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and are run by the state are also part of an effort to increase vaccinations among minorities. The four sites were set up in Miami, Tampa, Jacksonville and Orlando earlier this month. One of the sites is at Miami Dade College’s north campus and serves as the “hub” for two pop-up sites that move around the county.

So far, the state says the federal sites have been a success, with more than 45,000 members of Florida’s “minority population” vaccinated. However, the state won’t break down the data by race, giving little insight into whether the locations are actually improving vaccination rates for nearby Black residents.

How to get a COVID-19 vaccine at South Miami Children’s Clinic pop-up

Where: South Miami Children’s Clinic, 6701 SW 58th Pl.

When: Saturday, March 20, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

How to pre-register for an appointment:

Text Dr. Tina Carroll-Scott at 305-962-2094 or by email at flascotts@bellsouth.net. She will do a pre-screening to check if you meet Florida’s vaccine criteria and will then put you on a list that will be sent to Miami-Dade County and the Florida Division of Emergency Management, which is tasked with the state’s vaccine distribution. Someone will then call you to schedule an appointment time.

Anyone who gets the first dose of Pfizer will return to the pop-up site 21 days later to get their second dose.

Under Gov. Ron DeSantis executive order, the following people are eligible for a vaccine:

▪ People 60 and older

▪ Anyone 16 and older deemed by a physician to be “extremely vulnerable” to COVID-19 because of a high risk medical condition.

▪ Law enforcement and firefighters ages 50 and older

▪ K-12 teachers and school personnel ages 50 and older

▪ Healthcare workers with direct patient contact

▪ Long-term care facility residents and staff