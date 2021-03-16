Miami-Dade mayor getting first dose of COVID-19 vaccine after contracting it months ago

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava will take the first steps of becoming fully vaccinated Wednesday when she will be administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Three months after contracting the novel coronavirus herself, she will be given the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at Miami-Dade’s Tropical Park vaccination site.

In late November, Cava said she had tested positive for COVID-19 after possibly contracting it from her husband, who is a doctor.

At the time, Cava said, “Our family is no different from the thousands of other families at heightened risk of exposure due to the sacrifice of healthcare workers and first responders on the front lines....I’m more grateful than ever for their bravery.”

Cava’s announcement came only three days after newly elected Rep. Carlos Gimenez had announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 along with his wife.

Early on in the pandemic, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez had contracted the virus after meeting Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in March in Miami.