Miami Dolphins free agency tracker: The latest news as legal tampering period begins

2021 NFL Free agency preview Free agency begins March 17. Who are the best players available? And will the Dolphins make a play for them? We explore in this series of player profiles ahead of the league new year.

NFL free agency officially begins Wednesday at 4 p.m., but beginning Monday, teams are allowed to begin negotiating contracts with agents of players from other clubs.

The Miami Dolphins enter the new league year with approximately $33 million in cap space, according to Spotrac.

That figure includes the salaries of linebacker Benardrick McKinney and offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson, who will be acquired via trade once deals can become official Wednesday, and the dead money charges from the contracts of Kyle Van Noy and Shaq Lawson, who are both gone from the organization.

That number does not include, however, the contract of punter Michael Palardy, who joined the team on a one-year deal last week.

The Dolphins’ biggest needs: wide receiver, running back and pass rusher. They also need to sign a center, have questions at safety and only have two quarterbacks currently under contract past Wednesday: Tua Tagovailoa and Reid Sinnett.

The Dolphins also have 15 pending free agents, most notably quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and defensive tackle Davon Godchaux. Finally, they have seven draft picks (none of which are compensatory), including the No. 3 overall and four in the top 50.

Will they break the bank? Or will they have, as Brian Flores suggested last week, a more modest approach?

Check back throughout the day as we update all the signings, trades and cuts that will affect the Dolphins as they try to build their first championship team since 1973.