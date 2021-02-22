2021 NFL free agency preview: What it might take for Dolphins to land Allen Robinson

More from the series 2021 NFL Free agency preview Free agency begins March 17. Who are the best players available? And will the Dolphins make a play for them? We explore in this series of player profiles ahead of the league new year. Expand All

Free agency begins March 17. Who are the best players available? And will the Dolphins make a play for them? We explore in this series of player profiles ahead of the league new year.

Allen Robinson

2020 team: Chicago Bears.

ESPN free agent ranking: 10.

2020 stats: Sixteen games (all starts), 102 catches on 151 targets, 12.3 yards per catch, six touchdowns, three dropped passes, 88.4 Pro Football Focus grade.

2020 salary: $13 million.

Market value (per Spotrac): Four years, $80 million.

Player summary: Robinson needs to get out of Chicago. The Bears have wasted his great talents with terrible quarterbacks. But ultimately, that decision is out of his hands. The Bears, because of the franchise tag, technically control his rights through 2021 despite reportedly not having contract talks since September. A tag-and-trade could be on the table for the Bears, who need to shed salary to get under the cap.

Likelihood he joins the Dolphins: Moderate. Robinson has been linked to the Dolphins for months now. It makes simply too much sense. The Dolphins, need a No. 1 receiver and Robinson has proven that he can produce no matter who throws him the football. The seven Dolphins wide receivers not named DeVante Parker caught a total of 137 balls for 1,436 yards and seven touchdowns. Robinson could put up those numbers himself.

Quotable: “You know how we feel about Allen, how respected he is in the building. But to get into specifics on his contract, you guys also know I’m not going to get into that. In regard to the franchise tag, I would just say everything is on the table. The league gives us tools for a reason but right now we’re just going to keep all those talks internal out of respect to Allen, out of respect to his agent. I just think those are best handled in a private manner.” — Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace on Allen Robinson.