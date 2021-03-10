Miami Dolphins starter set to test free agency. But door on return not closed

Yes, unrestricted free agency is often about who’s coming and that’s what fans often focus on. But sometimes guys might be leaving.

Take Dolphins defensive lineman Davon Godchaux.

He has started 42 games since being drafted in the fifth round of the 2017 draft and is is arguably the best pick of that draft.

And Godchaux, set for his fifth NFL season, is going to test free agency when it begins next week.

The door has not been closed on a return by either the player nor the team but the sides agreed Godchaux testing his market would best serve everyone.

The timing for Godchaux is good.

First, this is a not considered a great year for defensive tackles in the upcoming April draft. That obviously will help the veteran tackles in free agency.

“It’s probably one of the worst defensive tackle groups that we’ve had in the last decade,” NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said. “It’s just not very good. I think there’s a good chance we don’t see a defensive tackle go in the first round.”

Secondly, Godchaux is 100 percent healthy.

He played only five games, all starts, last season before a biceps injury and then surgery forced him onto the injured reserve list Oct. 16. Godchaux held out hope for a late-season or even postseason return but that didn’t manifest.

But Godchaux is now ready for whatever offseason program the NFL mandates and will be at training camp for someone when it begins this summer.

Godchaux, 26, had his best season in 2019 when his 75 tackles were the second-most by a defensive tackle and third-most by a defensive lineman in the NFL. His 75 tackles were also the most by a Dolphins lineman since 2000.

And, yes, the Dolphins pressed second-round pick Raekwon Davis into Godchaux’s spot after the injury and Davis played well. Zach Sieler also stepped up as a contributor.

But the Dolphins are aware having four tackles -- along with Christian Wilkins -- is better than three as long as they come at the right price.

That price for Godchaux will be determined starting next week in free agency.