NFL free agency preview: How the Dolphins could play for Golladay even if he’s tagged

More from the series 2021 NFL Free agency preview Free agency begins March 17. Who are the best players available? And will the Dolphins make a play for them? We explore in this series of player profiles ahead of the league new year. Expand All

Kenny Golladay

2020 team: Detroit Lions.

Position: Wide receiver.

Age: 27.

ESPN free agent ranking: 8.

2020 stats: Five games (all starts), 20 catches on 32 targets, two touchdowns, 16.9 yards per reception, 6.3 percent drop rate, 81.6 Pro Football Focus grade.

2020 salary: $2.1 million.

Market value (per Spotrac): Four years, $72.8 million.

Player summary: A hip flexor injury derailed his contract year, but Golladay will still be a man in demand come free agency — assuming he gets that far. The Lions have a valuable asset, and the sense around the league is the Lions will not let him walk for nothing. One scenario: A tag and trade. The tag number for wide receivers is expected to be around $16 million in 2021. The Lions are beginning their rebuild and might decide a draft pick in 2021 is more valuable than any comp pick they would get in 2022.

Likelihood he joins the Dolphins: Moderate. The Dolphins need a game-changing, home run-hitting, No. 1 receiver. Kenny Golladay, who has averaged 16.8 yards per catch in his career and had 11 touchdown receptions in 2019, fits that bill. Expect Chris Grier, who would need to clear some cap space to make it work but has the assets needed for a trade, to at least inquire about Golladay in the coming weeks.

Quotable: “Actually, I’m feeling pretty good now. I’m really excited to get back to work. Coach [Dan] Campbell came with that energy, you know? I’m trying to match that same energy he came with. ... He set the tone right there. I guess we’re going to be biting some kneecaps off.” — Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay.