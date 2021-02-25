Free agency preview: What Panthers’ decision to tag Moton says about Watson derby

More from the series 2021 NFL Free agency preview Free agency begins March 17. Who are the best players available? And will the Dolphins make a play for them? We explore in this series of player profiles ahead of the league new year. Expand All

Free agency begins March 17. Who are the best players available? And will the Dolphins make a play for them? We explore in this series of player profiles ahead of the league new year.

Taylor Moton

2020 team: Carolina Panthers.

Position: Offensive tackle.

Age: 26.

ESPN free agent ranking: 16.

2020 stats: Sixteen games (all starts), zero holding penalties, one false start, 81.2 Pro Football Focus grade.

2020 salary: $1 million.

Market value (per Spotrac): Five years, $73.9 million.

Player summary: No mystery here: The Charlotte Observer reported this week that Carolina Panthers will use the franchise tag on Moton, the stout right tackle who has started every game the past three seasons. His cap figure will be in the neighborhood of $14 million, depending on were the final salary cap number lands. The Panthers, like the Dolphins, are curious about Deshaun Watson’s availability via trade, and there’s little chance Watson would want to go to a team with a terrible offensive line. Tagging Moton helps Carolina avoid that scenario, and dilutes an already weak offensive tackle market in free agency.

Likelihood he joins the Dolphins: Basically zero. The Dolphins used two premium picks on offensive tackles in 2020. The idea that they surrender another one to trade for Moton (assuming he’s even available via trade, which is iffy at best) and then give him a big long-term contract just makes no sense. They will sign a veteran offensive lineman in the next month — just a cheaper one.

Quotable: “He’s had some really dominant moments. I know he has been isolated in pass protections, he’s been good in the run game, he’s a solid guy that comes to work every day with a great attitude. ... I think he’s getting better at mastering the techniques that we’re asking him to do.” — Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule on Taylor Moton in November.