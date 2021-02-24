Free agency preview: If Bucs tag Godwin, price tag could be too steep for Dolphins

More from the series 2021 NFL Free agency preview Free agency begins March 17. Who are the best players available? And will the Dolphins make a play for them? We explore in this series of player profiles ahead of the league new year. Expand All

Chris Godwin

2020 team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Position: Wide receiver.

Age: Turns 25 on Feb. 27.

ESPN free agent ranking: 13.

2020 stats: Twelve games (all starts), 65 catches on 84 targets, 12.9 yards per catch, seven touchdowns, three drops, 79.7 Pro Football Focus grade.

2020 salary: $2.1 million.

Market value (per Spotrac): Four years, $68.7 million.

Player summary: The Buccaneers are now experiencing the biggest drawback of winning the Super Bowl: Trying to keep their nucleus largely intact to make another run. That’s doubly tough this year, because the pandemic has depressed the salary cap. Godwin, who is top 10 in the NFL in touchdowns during the past three seasons, is on a long list of high-profile Bucs free agents that includes Shaquil Barrett, Lavonte David, Rob Gronkowski and Ndamukong Suh. One of those players will almost certainly get franchised tagged. Will it be Godwin? Many believe yes.

Likelihood he joins the Dolphins: Low-moderate. We know the Dolphins want and need significant wide receiver help, so Godwin of course would be a fit. But how realistic is it? Quite, if he reaches the open market. But a franchise tag would complicate things significantly. It’s hard to see them giving Godwin $17 million annually and a first-round pick which is what Tampa Bay could demand, plugged-in league sources believe.

Quotable: “For me, looking at free agency, that’s definitely something I’m really considering. I want to be here. I love the guys on the team. I think we’ve got something special. But at the same time you got to consider all the possibilities out there and consider doing what’s best for you and your family. .... The goal obviously is to get paid right but I’m not stupid. I’m not going to put myself in a situation where I’m going to be miserable for some years to come just for a couple extra dollars.” — Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin, appearing on the Pat McAfee Show.