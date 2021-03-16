Free agency tracker: A look at the best of what’s left for Dolphins entering Day 2

We’re back for Day 2, and simple math suggest it’ll be just as busy as Day 1 — and probably busier.

The Dolphins didn’t really address any of their major needs Monday, aside from bringing back edge defender Vince Biegel, who was hurt last year, and signing special teamer Cethan Carter.

Meanwhile., they lost three significant pieces to other teams: Their 2019 MVP Ryan Fitzpatrick (who agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract with the Washington Football Team), rotational defensive lineman Davon Godchaux (who will soon be a New England Patriot) and key specialist Kamu Grugier-Hill (who’s rejoining Nick Caserio in Houston).

But the Dolphins, who opted for value over splash this offseason with just over $30 million in cap space, can still achieve their objective. Seven of NFL.com’s top 20 free agents remain without a deal, including four wide receivers: Detroit’s Kenny Golladay, Houston’s Will Fuller, Carolina’s Curtis Samuel, Pittsburgh’s JuJu Smith-Schuster.

The Dolphins also need an edge rusher, and while there was a run on those late Monday, the cupboard isn’t exactly bare. Remaining available options include Jadeveon Clowney, Haason Reddick, Carlos Dunlap and Justin Houston.