NFL free agency preview: Why Aaron Jones makes sense for Dolphins, and why he doesn’t

More from the series 2021 NFL Free agency preview Free agency begins March 17. Who are the best players available? And will the Dolphins make a play for them? We explore in this series of player profiles ahead of the league new year. Expand All

Aaron Jones

2020 team: Green Bay Packers.

Position: Running back.

Age: 26.

ESPN free agent ranking: 14.

2020 stats: Fourteen games (all starts), 1,104 rushing yards, 5.5 yards per carry, nine rushing touchdowns, 47 catches for 355 yards, 79.4 Pro Football Focus grade.

2020 salary: $2.1 million.

Market value (per Spotrac): Four years, $58.5 million.

Player summary: Read that previous line once again. And do the math. That comes out to $14.6 million annually. For a running back. In a cap-depressed year. Doesn’t sound plausible. But we hear it just might be. The word in league circles is Jones could fetch $13M APY. Just a staggering sum, one the Packers almost certainly will not pay, considering they have A.J Dillon waiting in the wings. Franchise tag? Now that’s a possibility. It would cost the Packers roughly $8 million this year.

Likelihood he joins the Dolphins: Moderate. Like our colleague Barry Jackson, we hear the Dolphins are enamored with Jones, and the feeling is mutual. Plus his South Florida-based agent, Drew Rosenhaus, would surely love having him around the corner. Jones would be a boon to Tua Tagovailoa, because he’s dynamic in the run and pass game. But again, there’s the price tag. Would the Dolphins make a running back their third-highest paid player? They have cap issues of their own, and the draft — with four top-50 picks — could be a better option.

Quotable: “We would love to have Aaron back. I think he’s such an important part of our offense this year, he’s a dynamic player. He’s absolutely everything we want in a professional football player. So we’d certainly like to bring him back.” — Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst on Aaron Jones.