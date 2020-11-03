Live Updates: Polls are closing in Florida. Get the latest on election race results

Polls have closed in most parts of Florida — including in Miami-Dade and Broward counties — although some voters will be in line past 7 p.m. and precincts are still open in the panhandle for another hour. The Miami Herald is keeping track of the latest news regarding local and state-wide election results, the campaigns, and other political news in South Florida and around the state. Check back for updates throughout the night. To catch up with what happened during the day, check out our running updates from various precincts around South Florida.

Early Broward results are in

Broward County Supervisor of Elections. pic.twitter.com/Op59m2cskq — Jacqueline Charles (@Jacquiecharles) November 3, 2020

7:15 p.m.: As promised, Broward County’s unofficial elections results began rolling across a large projector screen inside a room at the Supervisor of Elections about a minute after polls closed at 7 pm.

“Ooh” and “aahs” permeated from lawyers and representatives of candidates who gathered inside.

The partial results were for 829,938 votes cast by mail and early voting.

Those results had former Vice President Joe Biden leading President Donald Trump by a huge margin.

Broward has reported 66.1-percent turnout and 837,640 ballots cast. The county has 1,267,187 registered voters and 577 precincts.

— JACQUELINE CHARLES

Notable Election Day developments from earlier Tuesday

