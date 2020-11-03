Early election results show Levine Cava ahead of Bovo in Miami-Dade mayor race

County Commissioners Esteban “Steve” Bovo and Daniella Levine Cava face each other in a November runoff for Miami-Dade mayor. Pedro Portal & Daniel A. Varela

The first results posted in the Miami-Dade mayoral race showed Daniella Levine Cava holding a substantial lead over fellow county commissioner Esteban “Steve” Bovo Jr. The county’s Elections Department posted tallies from mail-in balloting and early shortly after 7 p.m. Levine Cava was ahead, though the results did not include a significant portion of the votes cast in an election expected to bring record turnout thanks to the presidential contest between President Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden.

Running to succeed the term-limited Mayor Carlos Gimenez, Bovo, 58, and Levine Cava, 65, the mayor candidates are competing in a run-off fall election that will be decided by whoever gets the most votes. The run-off was needed after neither candidate received more than 50% of the vote in the six-person, non-partisan August primary.

Though officially non-partisan, the 2020 mayoral race has unfolded along a partisan divide that has Levine Cava campaigning with fellow Democratic office holders and Bovo, a Republican, receiving a nod from Trump during an Opa-locka rally that stretched into Monday morning.

Democrats held a lead of roughly 100,000 ballots cast heading into Election Day, so the early vote was expected to favor Levine Cava. The main question was if the margin would be large enough to contain an advantage the GOP might have in the Election Day vote.

Bovo also has been counting on winning more votes from independent voters, which make up about a third of county’s 1.5 million voters. Democrats account for about 40% of registered voters, and Republicans nearly 30%.

Heading into Tuesday, more than 1 million voters were already cast, with early voting (about 513,000 ballots) slightly more popular than mail-in ballots. As of 2 p.m., at least 88,000 Miami-Dade voters had cast their ballots in person.

The new mayor takes office Tuesday, Nov. 17.

Levine Cava campaigned with unprecedented financial and logistical backing of the Democratic Party and ran as a champion of progressive causes. The Democratic Party established a “coordinated campaign” with Levine Cava’s, an effort that provided canvassers and office space across the county.

Bovo touted his support of Trump during the summer primary that handed him a first-place finish in a six-person field that included another prominent Democrat, former mayor Alex Penelas.

When the race shifted to a fall run-off against Levine Cava, Bovo mostly downplayed his status as the Republican candidate in a county where Democrats outnumber Republicans by a wide margin as he courted independents. That approach changed Sunday night when Bovo became a local star at Trump’s Opa-locka rally.

Bovo told the crowd in a warm-up speech he planned to “Make Dade Great Again.” And Trump gave him a shout-out from the stage, and marveled at the applause Bovo received. “You’re a popular guy, Steve,” Trump said.

Levine Cava, a grandmother of two, voted with her husband, Dr. Robert Cava, Tuesday morning at her polling place near their Palmetto Bay home. Women dressed in suffragette white stood behind her, a rally organized by Ruth’s List, a fundraising organization that backs Democratic women running for office. Speaking at a lectern with a Biden/Harris placard under her own, Levine Cava noted the cooler temperatures that greeted voters on Election Day.

“I brought you the winds of change today,” she said. “Isn’t it a glorious day?”

Bovo joined his wife, Viviana, and three of their children at the Hialeah Salvation Army voting precinct shortly after 7:30 a.m. to cast their ballots. In comments to reporters, the candidate talked of the coalition he thought could deliver a win that night.

“We started a year ago,” he said, standing next to his wife, and three children. “The tent wasn’t that big at the time.”