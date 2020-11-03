Elections
Troubling early signs for Biden in Miami-Dade as first election results are posted
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden led President Donald Trump in Miami-Dade County by fewer than 10 percentage points as early in-person and a large chunk of vote-by-mail results were published around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday night, a smaller margin than Democrats are hoping Biden will garner in Florida’s largest county.
In 2016, Trump overcame a strong showing by Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in Miami-Dade to win Florida by 1.2%. Clinton dominated the county by 30 points and 290,000 votes.
Neither party expected Biden to perform as well as Clinton in Miami-Dade in 2020. But the question was whether Trump could cut into the size of Biden’s Miami-Dade win.
Early Tuesday evening, it looked like the president was on his way to doing so as county elections officials began sharing the results of in-person voting from Tuesday.
Matthew Isbell, a Democratic data analyst, told the Miami Herald that Biden is making strong gains in “working class” and “suburban areas” like Pinellas, Duval and Seminole counties. But a “major swing in Miami-Dade is eating those up,” he said in a text message Tuesday night.
Heading into Election Day, Democrats in Miami-Dade were lagging behind Republicans in turnout, with 66% of registered Democrats having cast ballots versus 74% of Republicans. Among independents, 58% in Miami-Dade had voted by mail or voted early in-person before Tuesday.
Democrats in Miami-Dade had cast about 100,000 more ballots than Republicans entering Tuesday, a slightly smaller edge than they held before Election Day in 2020 with more total votes cast.
By 5 p.m. Tuesday, at least 115,000 voters had cast their ballots in person at the polls, according to the Miami-Dade elections department. That included about 42,000 Democrats, 34,000 Republicans and 38,000 independents.
Miami-Dade elections officials said they expected about 200,000 people to vote in-person on Election Day, which would mean 80% turnout in the county.
In Broward County, the most Democratic-leaning county in Florida, Biden led Trump by more than 30 points with early voting and some mail-in tallies reported, a similar margin to Clinton’s 2016 win there. In Palm Beach County, Biden held a double-digit lead.
Statewide, early returns showed Biden and Trump neck-and-neck with about three-quarters of all votes recorded.
