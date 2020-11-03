Troubling early signs for Biden in Miami-Dade as first election results are posted

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden led President Donald Trump in Miami-Dade County by fewer than 10 percentage points as early in-person and a large chunk of vote-by-mail results were published around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday night, a smaller margin than Democrats are hoping Biden will garner in Florida’s largest county.

In 2016, Trump overcame a strong showing by Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in Miami-Dade to win Florida by 1.2%. Clinton dominated the county by 30 points and 290,000 votes.

Neither party expected Biden to perform as well as Clinton in Miami-Dade in 2020. But the question was whether Trump could cut into the size of Biden’s Miami-Dade win.

Early Tuesday evening, it looked like the president was on his way to doing so as county elections officials began sharing the results of in-person voting from Tuesday.

Matthew Isbell, a Democratic data analyst, told the Miami Herald that Biden is making strong gains in “working class” and “suburban areas” like Pinellas, Duval and Seminole counties. But a “major swing in Miami-Dade is eating those up,” he said in a text message Tuesday night.

Politics & Policy in the Sunshine State Our weekly newsletter looks at the issues and ideas emerging from the Florida Capitol. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Heading into Election Day, Democrats in Miami-Dade were lagging behind Republicans in turnout, with 66% of registered Democrats having cast ballots versus 74% of Republicans. Among independents, 58% in Miami-Dade had voted by mail or voted early in-person before Tuesday.

Democrats in Miami-Dade had cast about 100,000 more ballots than Republicans entering Tuesday, a slightly smaller edge than they held before Election Day in 2020 with more total votes cast.

By 5 p.m. Tuesday, at least 115,000 voters had cast their ballots in person at the polls, according to the Miami-Dade elections department. That included about 42,000 Democrats, 34,000 Republicans and 38,000 independents.

Miami-Dade elections officials said they expected about 200,000 people to vote in-person on Election Day, which would mean 80% turnout in the county.

In Broward County, the most Democratic-leaning county in Florida, Biden led Trump by more than 30 points with early voting and some mail-in tallies reported, a similar margin to Clinton’s 2016 win there. In Palm Beach County, Biden held a double-digit lead.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Statewide, early returns showed Biden and Trump neck-and-neck with about three-quarters of all votes recorded.