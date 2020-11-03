What’s voter turnout like on Election Day so far in South Florida? More than expected

Miami-Dade and Broward counties are both reporting higher-than-expected Election Day turnouts as of late Tuesday morning.

Roberto Rodriguez, spokesman for the Miami-Dade Elections Department, said 60,000 people had already cast their in-person vote. The county is expecting a total turnout of somewhere between 200,000 and 300,000 people.

In Broward County, the turnout was even stronger, with 66,000 votes, even though officials had estimated a total turnout of 100,000.

“Right now the overall turnout is almost 71%,” said Steve Vancore, spokesman for the Broward County Supervisor of Elections. “We’re still picking up ballots at the post office and there’s been a non-stop line at drop boxes for mail-in ballots, so an 80% turnout is within reach.”

Miami Shores voters fill in their ballots at the C. Lawton McCall Community Center on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2020. Emily Michot emichot@miamiherald.com

Politics & Policy in the Sunshine State Our weekly newsletter looks at the issues and ideas emerging from the Florida Capitol. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Neither county reported any malfunctions or glitches, aside from the occasional dispute between polling centers and campaigners on the location of their signs.

The most common complaint in Broward came from voters and poll workers who were being harassed by TV stations, Vancore said.

“It’s a wonderfully boring day in Broward County!” Vancore said.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

According to the Broward County elections website, a total of 901,376 had been cast as of noon Tuesday. Democrats accounted for 52% of the votes, Republicans made up 22%, while independent voters comprised 24% of the total votes cast.

The Miami-Dade Elections Department did not have breakout figures for each party available.

10 hours till the polls close. Something to watch today: How many VBMs arrive before the 7 p.m. deadline.

So far, Ds have matched their 2016 VBM return rate of 79.8%.

Rs are at 78.5%, six points below their final 2016 number. https://t.co/TZLxn2LvwW — David Smiley (@NewsbySmiley) November 3, 2020

Hugging it out

Anne Smith, a Democratic volunteer (left) and Marissa Gutierrez, a Republican volunteer (right) hug it out at Calusa Elementary School in West Kendall, one of the community’s Election Day precincts on Nov. 3, 2020. Monique Madan mmadan@miamiherald.com

And at precincts where it wasn’t totally packed Tuesday morning, some members at opposite sides of the political spectrum found time to hug out their differences.

Take Anne Smith, a Democratic volunteer and Marissa Gutierrez, a Republican volunteer, who were both stationed at Calusa Elementary School in West Kendall early Tuesday.

The duo — Smith who is asking voters to vote for Biden and Gutierrez who pleaded that walk-ins should cast their ballots for Trump — stood side by side, and even hugged each other a few times.

“We are all people first,” Smith said. “Yes I would never vote for Trump but Gutierrez is exercising her right, just like I am.”

Marissa said she can’t vote in the election because she’s at the center of an immigration process, and that that’s why she’s asking people to “by my voice.”

“I don’t know much about politics but he supports the Venezuelan people,” Gutierrez said as she handed out a Republican Party ballot recommendation flier. “We have lots of hope.”

Smith, also an immigrant but from France, said Biden is the only one on the ticket that “treats people like human beings.”

Venezuelan-born voter Maribel Villalobos, who walked in and out of the Calusa precinct in less than 10 minutes, said she voted for Trump after acknowledging his positions on immigration and his administration’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic have been controversial.

“It’s like the relationship status section on Facebook,” Villalobos said. “Complicated and messy.”

WATCH LIVE: It's almost that time, folks! Click here to watch #CBS4 News at Noon: https://t.co/2laB11vLce pic.twitter.com/HgURHNVSz3 — CBS4 Miami (@CBSMiami) November 3, 2020

Miami Herald staff writer Monique O. Madan contributed to this report.