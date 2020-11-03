Miami Herald Logo
Hardemon, Higgins and McGhee have early leads in Miami-Dade County commission races.

The initial wave of results from this year’s general election show Keon Hardemon, Eileen Higgins, Cindy Lerner and Kionne McGhee leading their opponents in four Miami-Dade County Commission races that will reshape the 13-member board that oversees one of the largest municipal governments in the Southeast.

Terms limits are forcing District 3 Commissioner Audrey Edmonson, District 7 Commissioner Xavier Suarez, and District 9 Commissioner Dennis Moss out of the office, leaving three seats wide open for a field of candidates that includes longtime politicians and community leaders. One incumbent is running for re-election.

With most mail-in ballots and all early voting ballots tabulated — more than 1 million votes — here’s a snapshot of where races stand.

In District 3, Miami Commissioner Keon Hardemon is far ahead of his opponent, Gepsie Metellus, a longtime Haitian American activist and executive director of nonprofit Sant La Haitian Neighborhood Center. Hardemon, who has served on the Miami Commission for seven years, has a large advantage after initial results. He will resign Nov. 17, a requirement for those holding office who run for another public office.

The candidates for Miami-Dade’s District 5 County Commission seat are Eileen Higgins, the incumbent, and Renier Diaz de la Portilla, a former school board member and Florida representative.

District 5 Commissioner Eileen Higgins, who first won election in an upset victory during the 2018 special election, is leading her opponent, former school board member Renier Díaz de la Portilla and brother of one Higgins’ former opponents, Miami Commissioner Alex Díaz de la Portilla.

In District 7, Cindy Lerner, a former Pinecrest mayor and state representative, has a slim lead on her opponent Raquel Regalado, a radio host and former school board member.

In District 9, attorney Kionne McGhee, the outgoing Democratic leader in the Florida House, is ahead of former Homestead councilman Elvis Maldonado.

Joey Flechas
Joey Flechas covers government and public affairs in the city of Miami for the Herald, from votes at City Hall to neighborhood news. He won a Sunshine State award for revealing a Miami Beach political candidate’s ties to an illegal campaign donation. He graduated from the University of Florida.
