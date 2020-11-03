Live Election Day updates: Here’s what’s happening in Florida

We’re keeping track of the latest news regarding Election Day, the campaigns, and other political news in South Florida and around the state. Check back for updates throughout the day.

Polls are open

All polling places around Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties opened at 7 a.m. as planned, without any of the glitches (forgotten keys, locked doors, malfunctioning machines) that plagued the March primary election.

Due to the unusually high number of mail-in and early ballots, long lines at the polls are not expected to be a problem on Tuesday.

“We’re expecting an overall turnout of 80% of registered voters, and we’ve already received 64% of those ballots,” said Roberto Rodriguez, spokesman for the Miami-Dade Elections Department. “That means we should get another 16-20% turnout today, which means a total of somewhere between 200,000 and 300,000 people.”

Voter turnout on Election Day in Miami-Dade and Broward counties is expected to be lower than normal due to the unusually high number of mail-in ballots and early voting in both counties. In this photo, polling workers help people to check in as voters casting their vote at Miami Beach Fire Station #3 on March 17, 2020. DAVID SANTIAGO dsantiago@miamiherald.com

The number of Election Day voters in Broward is expected to be even lower. Steve Vancore, spokesman for the Broward County Supervisor of Elections, said the office had already logged and counted 833,000 out of an expected countywide total of 950,000 ballots.

“That means you’re talking 100,000 voters today,” Vancore said. “I’m calling this a low-turnout primary because there are already so many votes on the table.”

Anyone who failed to send in their mail-in ballot will not be able to turn it in at a polling station. Instead, their ballot will be destroyed and they will be asked to vote again in person.

Polls in Miami-Dade and Broward close at 7 p.m. Because of the high early voting, both counties expect to be able to share early results by 7:01 p.m.