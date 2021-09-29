Read before you vote: Candidates and races for the upcoming elections in Miami-Dade

Getty Images

Read about the major candidates, races and referendums in Miami-Dade and Miami before the Nov. 2, 2021 election. Democrats and Republicans in Broward and Palm Beach counties will also vote in primaries to decide who will replace Alcee Hastings. The winners will advance to the general election on Jan. 11, 2022.

There is also a primary election in Homestead on Oct. 5, which could go to a runoff on Nov. 2.

This list will be updated.

Steve Losner

Elvis Maldonado

Jeffrey D. “Jeff” Porter

Erica G. Ávila

Bradley L. Compton

Maycol Enriquez

Jenifer N. Bailey

Valnecia “Val” Brown

Democrats

Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick

Elvin Dowling

Bobby DuBose

Omari Hardy

Phil Jackson

Dale V.C. Holness

Emmanuel Morel

Barbara Sharief

Imran Uddin Siddiqui

Priscilla Taylor

Perry Thurston

Republicans

Greg Musselwhite

Jason Mariner

Anthony Melvin Dutrow

Marie Frantz Exantus

Mayra Joli

Max Martínez

Francisco “Frank” Pichel

Francis X. Suarez

Joe Carollo

Andriana Oliva

Rodney Quinn Smith

Miguel Soliman

François Alexandre

Zico Fremont

Michael A. Hepburn

Christine King

Revran Shoshana Lincoln

Stephanie S. Thomas

Jeffrey Watson

Coconut Grove Village Council

Hernan Guerrero Applewhite

Elena Asturias

Dan Austin

Christopher Baraloto

Margot Bradley

Joseph Brown

Michael Gene Bryant

Sacha Dubearn

Marcelo Fernandes

Rose Fountain

Javier Gonzalez

Yilda “Jill” Lansing

Casey Luaces

Alejandra Rondon

Caroline Saiz

Corey Schwartz

Anthony Witherspoon

Proposed Charter Amendment for the Lease and Development of Virginia Key Marina

Jean Marie Echemendia

Ronnie Eith

Dan Gelber

Carlos “Sp4” Enrique Gutierrez

Gus Manessis

Greg Branch

Adrian Gonzalez

Kristen Rosen Gonzalez

Raquel Pacheco

Blake Young

Michael “Mike B” Barrineau

Melissa Beattie

Stephen Cohen

Alex Fernandez

Miami Beach Referendum 1

Amending Lease of City Property: Holocaust Memorial Site

Miami Beach Referendum 2

Amending Lease of City Property: “Smith and Wollensky Restaurant” Site at South Pointe Park

Citywide - Changing Alcoholic Beverage Establishments Sales/Consumption Termination Time

Miami Beach Straw Ballot Question 1

Urge Legislature: 1% tax for Homeless Assistance/Domestic Violence Centers

Esteban “Steve” Bovo

Isis Garcia-Martinez

Fernando “Revista 1%” Godo

Julio Jose Martinez

Juan Santana

Salvador Blanco

Mayra Jimenez

Carl “El Vocero” Zogby

Hialeah Councilmember, Group VI

Bryan Calvo

Ramiro Collazo-More

Angelica Pacheco

Eddie Santiesteban

Hector Abel Selin

Milly Herrera

Mike Horgan

Abdel Jimenez

Christopher Monzon

Luis Rodriguez

Maylin Villalonga

Dana Goldman

David Grossman

Jerry Joseph

Larisa “Laura” Svechin