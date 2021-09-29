Miami Herald Logo
Voter Guide

Read before you vote: Candidates and races for the upcoming elections in Miami-Dade

By Miami Herald Staff

Wang Ying Getty Images

Read about the major candidates, races and referendums in Miami-Dade and Miami before the Nov. 2, 2021 election. Democrats and Republicans in Broward and Palm Beach counties will also vote in primaries to decide who will replace Alcee Hastings. The winners will advance to the general election on Jan. 11, 2022.

There is also a primary election in Homestead on Oct. 5, which could go to a runoff on Nov. 2.

This list will be updated.

Homestead Mayor

Homestead Council, Seat 5

Homestead Council, Seat 4

Representative in Congress, District 20

Democrats

Republicans

Miami Mayor

Miami Commissioner, District 3

Miami Commissioner, District 5

Coconut Grove Village Council

Miami referendum

Miami Beach Mayor

Miami Beach Commissioner, Group 1

Miami Beach Commissioner, Group 3

Miami Beach Referendum 1

Miami Beach Referendum 2

Miami Beach Straw Ballot Question 1

Hialeah Mayor

Hialeah Councilmember, Group V

Hialeah Councilmember, Group VII

Sunny Isles Beach Mayor

Biscayne Gardens Referendum

