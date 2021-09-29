Voter Guide
Read before you vote: Candidates and races for the upcoming elections in Miami-Dade
Read about the major candidates, races and referendums in Miami-Dade and Miami before the Nov. 2, 2021 election. Democrats and Republicans in Broward and Palm Beach counties will also vote in primaries to decide who will replace Alcee Hastings. The winners will advance to the general election on Jan. 11, 2022.
There is also a primary election in Homestead on Oct. 5, which could go to a runoff on Nov. 2.
This list will be updated.
Homestead Mayor
- Steve Losner
- Elvis Maldonado
- Jeffrey D. “Jeff” Porter
Homestead Council, Seat 5
- Erica G. Ávila
- Bradley L. Compton
- Maycol Enriquez
Homestead Council, Seat 4
- Jenifer N. Bailey
- Valnecia “Val” Brown
Representative in Congress, District 20
Democrats
Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick
Elvin Dowling
Bobby DuBose
Omari Hardy
Phil Jackson
Dale V.C. Holness
Emmanuel Morel
Barbara Sharief
Imran Uddin Siddiqui
Priscilla Taylor
Perry Thurston
Republicans
- Greg Musselwhite
- Jason Mariner
Miami Mayor
- Anthony Melvin Dutrow
- Marie Frantz Exantus
- Mayra Joli
- Max Martínez
- Francisco “Frank” Pichel
- Francis X. Suarez
Miami Commissioner, District 3
- Joe Carollo
- Andriana Oliva
- Rodney Quinn Smith
- Miguel Soliman
Miami Commissioner, District 5
- François Alexandre
- Zico Fremont
- Michael A. Hepburn
- Christine King
- Revran Shoshana Lincoln
- Stephanie S. Thomas
- Jeffrey Watson
Coconut Grove Village Council
- Hernan Guerrero Applewhite
- Elena Asturias
- Dan Austin
- Christopher Baraloto
- Margot Bradley
- Joseph Brown
- Michael Gene Bryant
- Sacha Dubearn
- Marcelo Fernandes
- Rose Fountain
- Javier Gonzalez
- Yilda “Jill” Lansing
- Casey Luaces
- Alejandra Rondon
- Caroline Saiz
- Corey Schwartz
- Anthony Witherspoon
Miami referendum
- Proposed Charter Amendment for the Lease and Development of Virginia Key Marina
Miami Beach Mayor
- Jean Marie Echemendia
- Ronnie Eith
- Dan Gelber
- Carlos “Sp4” Enrique Gutierrez
- Gus Manessis
Miami Beach Commissioner, Group 1
- Greg Branch
- Adrian Gonzalez
- Kristen Rosen Gonzalez
- Raquel Pacheco
- Blake Young
Miami Beach Commissioner, Group 3
- Michael “Mike B” Barrineau
- Melissa Beattie
- Stephen Cohen
- Alex Fernandez
Miami Beach Referendum 1
Amending Lease of City Property: Holocaust Memorial Site
Miami Beach Referendum 2
Amending Lease of City Property: “Smith and Wollensky Restaurant” Site at South Pointe Park
Miami Beach Straw Ballot Question 1
Citywide - Changing Alcoholic Beverage Establishments Sales/Consumption Termination Time
Urge Legislature: 1% tax for Homeless Assistance/Domestic Violence Centers
Hialeah Mayor
- Esteban “Steve” Bovo
- Isis Garcia-Martinez
- Fernando “Revista 1%” Godo
- Julio Jose Martinez
- Juan Santana
Hialeah Councilmember, Group V
- Salvador Blanco
- Mayra Jimenez
- Carl “El Vocero” Zogby
- Hialeah Councilmember, Group VI
- Bryan Calvo
- Ramiro Collazo-More
- Angelica Pacheco
- Eddie Santiesteban
- Hector Abel Selin
Hialeah Councilmember, Group VII
- Milly Herrera
- Mike Horgan
- Abdel Jimenez
- Christopher Monzon
- Luis Rodriguez
- Maylin Villalonga
Sunny Isles Beach Mayor
- Dana Goldman
- David Grossman
- Jerry Joseph
- Larisa “Laura” Svechin
Biscayne Gardens Referendum
- New Municipality in Biscayne Gardens
