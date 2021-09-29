Miami-Dade County
Who gave the most in the 2021 Miami mayor race? Search our contributions database
Who are the top donors in the 2021 races for Miami mayor and city commission?
The Miami Herald created a database tracking contributions for all candidates who have raised at least $10,000 for the 2021 Miami elections. You can search for every donation of at least $1,000, with more than 1,500 contributions searchable through the September campaign-finance reports.
For the database, we used corporate filings, addresses and other information to link donations to individuals and businesses. If a spouse of a lobbyist donated money, for instance, we credit the donation to the lobbyist. See connections we’re missing? Email us dhanks@miamiherald.com and let us know. We’ll update the database.
Comments