Aventura - Sunny Isles

Sunny Isles Beach to hold special election for mayor. Here’s who is on the ballot

A view of the Sunny Isles Beach skyline.
A view of the Sunny Isles Beach skyline.

Sunny Isles Beach voters will elect a new mayor in November, after Mayor George “Bud” Scholl resigned in August to focus on his full-time job as president and CEO of the OneBlood blood bank

The special election, which will be held Tuesday, Nov. 2, will decide who will serve out the remainder of Scholl’s term, which ends in November of 2022. If no candidate gets more than 50% of the vote, a runoff election will be held on Nov. 16.

Here’s who will be on the ballot:

The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 2 election is Oct. 4. The deadline to request a mail ballot is Oct. 23.

Samantha J. Gross is a politics and policy reporter for the Miami Herald. Before she moved to the Sunshine State, she covered breaking news at the Boston Globe and the Dallas Morning News.
