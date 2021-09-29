On the November ballot: a referendum on creating the village of Biscayne Gardens

Will this be Miami-Dade County’s 35th municipality? The neighborhood of about 35,000 residents known as Biscayne Gardens could become a municipality if a referendum passes Nov. 2 authorizing the county commission to create the new government, subject to a second referendum on a municipal charter.

It takes a majority vote to pass the Biscayne Gardens referendum on Nov. 2. The referendum authorizes the county commission to create the new municipality. Voting is limited to residents within the five-mile area in unincorporated land outside Miami Gardens, Opa-locka, North Miami and North Miami Beach.

Should the referendum succeed, a second referendum would eventually be needed to approve a municipal charter for the village.

Proponents tout the potential for local control of zoning decisions, and point to incorporation as a defense against neighboring governments incorporating parts of the area into their own boundaries.

Opponents point to the higher tax rates that come from shifting away from Miami-Dade’s municipal-services tax (less than $2 per $1,000 of taxable value) to paying a local government for the same services (a county study projected a $4 per $1,000 municipal tax if Biscayne Gardens incorporates). Municipal tax rates account for only a portion of a yearly property-tax bill, which includes tax for the school system, countywide services and other government functions.

About 35,000 people live in the area that could be incorporated, and the referendum will be decided by the roughly 18,900 registered voters currently living there. The deadline to register to vote in the referendum is Monday, Oct. 4.