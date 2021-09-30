Where do Democrats running in Florida’s bluest congressional district stand on issues?

Voters in Florida’s most Democratic-leaning congressional district have 11 candidates to choose from in a primary that will almost assuredly decide who ends up succeeding U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings, who died in April.

Early voting in Florida’s 20th Congressional District, which has drawn little national attention so far from outside groups, begins on October 23 and runs through October 31. The Democratic and Republican primaries for the seat will be held on November 2, with a special election scheduled for January 11, 2022.

The 11 Democrats on the ballot include five incumbent politicians: state Sen. Perry Thurston, state Rep. Bobby DuBose, state Rep. Omari Hardy, Broward County Commissioner Dale V.C. Holness and Broward County Commissioner Barbara Sharief. All of them have resigned their seats to run for Congress.

Former state representative and 2019 West Palm Beach mayoral candidate Priscilla Taylor; Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, a healthcare executive from Hollywood who ran against Hastings in 2020 and received 30.7% of the vote in the Democratic primary; Elvin Dowling, a public speaker and author from Broward County; Phil Jackson, a retired Navy officer from Palm Beach County; Emmanuel Morel, a former congressional candidate and retired federal labor investigator from Palm Beach County; and Dr. Imran Uddin Siddiqui, an internist from Broward County, also qualified for the Democratic primary.

Florida’s 20th Congressional District is a majority Black seat that includes portions of Broward and Palm Beach counties. You can see if you live in the district here.

Politics & Policy in the Sunshine State Our weekly newsletter looks at the issues and ideas emerging from the Florida Capitol. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Miami Herald reached out to all of the candidates running in the Democratic primary and asked them to answer a set of seven questions. Ten of the 11 Democrats responded, Siddiqui could not be reached. Their answers, some of which have been edited for length, are below with the candidates listed in alphabetical order.

Elvin Dowling is a public speaker and author from Broward County who’s running to replace Rep. Alcee Hastings in congressional district 20. www.dowlingforthepeople.com

Elvin Dowling

Do you favor a Medicare-for-all style healthcare system? If not, what would you do to improve healthcare access and outcomes?

As a member of Congress representing Florida’s 20th Congressional District, I will support legislation that provides Medicare For All. Until that happens, however, I will advocate for an expansion of Medicaid in Florida to fill the existing coverage gaps that impact healthcare options for millions of Floridians. As you know, Florida is one of only 12 states that continues to reject funding for the expansion of Medicaid services, which would provide critical healthcare coverage to some of congressional District 20’s most vulnerable residents.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

As such, I believe that members of Florida’s congressional delegation should lead efforts to use the budget reconciliation process, which only requires a simple majority for passage, to create a federal program that effectively fills the coverage gap created by intransigent governors who won’t accept this critical funding.

Would you join the Congressional Progressive Caucus if elected?

Yes.

On a 1-5 scale, with five being the most positive, how would you rate Joe Biden’s presidency so far?

Currently I would give him a 3 on a scale of 5.





What is the biggest Florida-specific priority that you would like to see Congress pass in the $3.5 trillion spending bill that is currently being drafted?

Currently there are millions of dollars of earmarks that have been set aside for the 20th Congressional District that have not been able to move forward because there is no seated member of Congress to support these critical funding priorities. As such, I will champion the following items that are critical and necessary for the district including $1 million for Raw Water Wells System Resiliency Improvement, $3 million for an Emergency Operations Center in Palm Beach County and $12.75 million for the Wells Complex Multi-Use Facility for the City of Riviera Beach.

What do you think is the biggest threat to your constituents in Florida’s 20th Congressional District?

I believe that the biggest threat facing the constituents of Congressional District 20 is the full frontal assault on voting rights that has been launched by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Throughout the history of America and, indeed, the State of Florida, the right to vote has not always been guaranteed for citizens of color. As a member of Congress, I will introduce federal legislation that effectively repeals voter suppression bills such as SB 90, support National Popular Vote legislation, same-day voter registration and lobby the U.S. Senate to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act

Should the sugar cane industry continue to receive the same support it got from former Rep. Hastings or should the industry receive more scrutiny for its environmental record?

I believe that the sugar industry ought to be held more accountable for the practices with which they engage that may be harmful to the residents of Congressional District 20. To that end, I oppose the current practice of sugar cane burning and will proudly stand in solidarity with members of Congress in requesting hearings on the environmental impacts of sugar cane burning upon the residents of Florida’s 20th Congressional District. As the people’s representative, I will be a fierce advocate for eliminating the disparities that impact the residents of the district. For example, I will support legislation that calls for stiffer compliance and enforcement of US environmental regulations, with a special emphasis on exposing bad actors and ensuring that they are held to the highest legal standards.

Who is endorsing your campaign?

Currently, my campaign is awaiting endorsement decisions from a number of organizations, including the Progressive Democrats of America – Broward Chapter, Broward Democratic Environmental Caucus and Dolphin Democrats.

State Rep. Bobby DuBose successfully helped get the compensation bill through the Legislature. Miami Herald file photo

Bobby DuBose

Do you favor a Medicare-for-all style healthcare system? If not, what would you do to improve healthcare access and outcomes?

The pandemic has given us a new and deeper look at our healthcare system. No one should delay healthcare for fear of not being able to cover the cost. Earlier this year, Congresswoman (Pramila) Jayapal from Washington and Congresswoman (Debbie) Dingell from Michigan, introduced the Medicare for All act in the form of HR 1976. I believe that healthcare is a human right regardless of age, income, employment, sexual identity, etc. Additionally, over 300 local, state, and national organizations have endorsed the bill and more than half of the House Democratic Caucus have co-sponsored it. I will gladly add my name to this list and stand up for the bill as best as I can.

Would you join the Congressional Progressive Caucus if elected?

Yes, I would. In order to move good policy proposals forward that will benefit all Americans [it is important] to have a seat at the table in as many groups and caucuses as possible.





On a 1-5 scale, with five being the most positive, how would you rate Joe Biden’s presidency so far?

I give President Biden and his administration a solid 3 out of 5. Although I stand in support of the majority of the Build Back Better policy proposals, I believe the American people and most importantly folks in CD 20 need him to act more swiftly. The district continues to struggle with combating the pandemic and its aftereffects such as high unemployment rates and food shortages. I’m glad to see the administration and more specifically President Biden take a firm stance on getting American citizens vaccinated and helping families put food on the table via the Child Tax Credit payments. However, there is much more that needs to be done and it needs to happen sooner rather than later. For example, the Haitian refugees at the southern border being deported back to Haiti without the due process of applying for asylum is wrong.

What is the biggest Florida-specific priority that you would like to see Congress pass in the $3.5 trillion spending bill that is currently being drafted?

One of the major provisions of this $3.5 trillion spending bill over the next 10 years is regarding public education. There will be over $200 billion dollars invested in universal pre-k which would affect over 5 million kids throughout the country and help families in Florida begin early learning stages for their kids without the burden of high costs. Additionally, older students will be able to take advantage of the two-year free tuition at any state college or university, and of course the plan includes $82 billion for structural improvements to public schools and funding specifically for our HBCUs.





What do you think is the biggest threat to your constituents in Florida’s 20th Congressional District?

The pandemic still continues to affect constituents in CD 20. There are still individuals in this district who are suffering not only from the disease itself but its aftereffects as well. We need to continue to urge folks to get vaccinated, make sure they’re still masking up when possible, and practice other preventative health measures as much as possible. COVID has also amplified the need for universal healthcare that is low cost and not tied to employment. So many constituents of CD-20 are delaying necessary healthcare for fear of the costs. This creates an undue economic burden on all of us. Additionally, folks are still struggling to find stable employment that doesn’t jeopardize one’s health in order to get a paycheck. As their next congressional representative, I will work diligently to help provide the relief constituents in this district desperately need to get back on their feet.





Should the sugar cane industry continue to receive the same support it got from former Rep. Hastings or should the industry receive more scrutiny for its environmental record?

The sugar cane industry employs more than half of the residents in the Glades community. A community that continues to send their kids to college, feeds their families, and pays their utility bills. However, we cannot ignore environmental and health concerns of residents that will affect future sustainability of the community and the industry itself. A cooperative partnership between both parties will need to continue in order to mitigate those concerns, and ensure a good quality of life for all residents, economically and healthily.

Who is endorsing your campaign?

Councilwoman Denise Horland, former Commissioner Margaret Bates, Congresswoman Nikema Williams, Councilwoman Jennifer Andreu, Honorable Ed Narain, Honorable Sean Shaw, Rep. Kevin Chambliss, Rep. Dan Daley, Rep. Tracie Davis, Rep. Evan Jenne, Honorable Cindy Polo, State Attorney Harold Pryor, Honorable Mike Satz, Honorable Ilona M. Holmes, Sen. Bobby Powell.

Florida Rep. Omari Hardy, D-West Palm Beach Florida House of Representatives

Omari Hardy

Do you favor a Medicare-for-all style healthcare system? If not, what would you do to improve healthcare access and outcomes?

Yes. I support Medicare For All.

Would you join the Congressional Progressive Caucus if elected?

Yes. I would join the Congressional Progressive Caucus if elected.

On a 1-5 scale, with five being the most positive, how would you rate Joe Biden’s presidency so far?

I cannot rate Joe Biden’s presidency at this time. If he can push an infrastructure bill and a robust social spending bill through Congress, then he will deserve high marks from me and others who believe that Democratic politicians must use their power to make life better for poor and working-class people.

What is the biggest Florida-specific priority that you would like to see Congress pass in the $3.5 trillion spending bill that is currently being drafted?

Measures to address climate change.

What do you think is the biggest threat to your constituents in Florida’s 20th Congressional District?

The biggest threat facing my constituents in FL-20 is voter suppression.

Should the sugar cane industry continue to receive the same support it got from former Rep. Hastings or should the industry receive more scrutiny for its environmental record?

No.

Who is endorsing your campaign?

The Progressive Change Campaign Committee (PCCC), State Rep. Anna Eskamani, State Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, State Rep. Travaris McCurdy, Riviera Beach City Council Chairwoman Shirley Lanier, Riviera Beach City Councilwoman Kashamba Miller-Anderson, Port Commissioner Joe Anderson, Lake Worth Beach Vice Mayor Herman Robinson.

The Broward County Commission approved the creation of a racial equity task force, a measure sponsored by Commissioner Dale Holness proposed. Pictured is Holness as he spoke during a press conference on Las Olas beach in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Tuesday, May 26, 2020. MATIAS J. OCNER mocner@miamiherald.com

Dale Holness

Do you favor a Medicare-for-all style healthcare system? If not, what would you do to improve healthcare access and outcomes?

I strongly support a Medicare-for-all style healthcare system. Most Americans agree that the federal government bears the responsibility of guaranteeing healthcare coverage for all Americans. Prosperity for all requires Medicare for all. Health sits at the core of economic prosperity. Simply put, if you’re sick and unable to work, how are you supposed to contribute to the great economic engine of this country? We must consider healthcare coverage a human right to deliver on our foundational promise – life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

Would you join the Congressional Progressive Caucus if elected?

Yes. If elected as a member of Congress, I will join the Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC). The mission of my campaign is Prosperity For All. Fighting for a fair economy, universal healthcare, and the effects of climate change are all initiatives that I will continue to champion as a member of Congress alongside the CPC.

On a 1-5 scale, with five being the most positive, how would you rate Joe Biden’s presidency so far?

As of this moment, I will give a 3.75 to Joe Biden’s presidency.

What is the biggest Florida-specific priority that you would like to see Congress pass in the $3.5 trillion spending bill that is currently being drafted?

I want to see investments in infrastructure. I want to see investments in the economy. I want to see investments that withstand climate change and reverse ever-increasing inequities. I want to see investment in the further development of human capital.





Florida House Democrats are working right now to push for $5 billion for Everglades restoration in the bill. This money would fund projects already approved by Congress going as far back as 2007, including constructing reservoirs around Lake Okeechobee. These reservoirs would prevent vast economic destruction caused by blue-green algae blooms and strengthen coastal mangroves, preventing erosion.

What do you think is the biggest threat to your constituents in Florida’s 20th Congressional District?

Florida’s 20th Congressional District ranks as the second-most impoverished district based on average household income throughout the state. The biggest threat to constituents is a lack of economic opportunity and vitality and continuing economic disparity, which is why the mission of my campaign is “Prosperity for All.” The lack of economic opportunity throughout the district has led to unfortunate disparities in homeownership, education, healthcare, and many other vital aspects of life, wealth, and prosperity. As a member of Congress, I will continue to fight to empower the people I serve, as I have over the past 17 years as an elected public servant, by ensuring that federal money is properly directed into communities in order to increase more accessible pathways to homeownership, education, entrepreneurship, healthcare and much more.

Should the sugar cane industry continue to receive the same support it got from former Rep. Hastings or should the agency receive more scrutiny for its environmental record?

Agricultural production is critical to the growth of our economy and contributes to our national security, reducing our dependence on foreign countries to feed us. The EPA, Florida Department of Environmental Protection, Florida Forest Service and Palm Beach County Department of Health all heavily regulate and inspect air quality monitoring in the sugar cane farming region. We must continue to monitor air quality and health conditions, and if conditions warrant, we should change our harvesting practices. I truly believe that we can have a thriving economy that also prioritizes clean air and a healthy environment. I will be a strong supporter of the people of the Glades communities, that means ensuring that state and federal air quality standards are enforced while still allowing farmers to grow food and the people of this district to keep their job.

Who is endorsing your campaign?

State Rep. Marie Woodson, Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony, Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis, Deerfield Beach Commissioner Bernie Parness, Broward County Clerk of Courts Brenda Forman, Miramar Commissioner Alexandra Davis, Miramar Vice Mayor Yvette Colbourne, Lauderhill Vice Mayor Denise Grant, former U.S. Rep. Jim Moran, North Lauderdale Commissioner Samson Borgelin, Coral Springs Commissioner Nancy Metayer, Oakland Park Commissioner Aisha Gordon, Sunrise Commissioner Mark Douglas, Tamarac Commissioner Mike Gelin, Deerfield Beach Mayor William “Bill” Ganz, Oakland Park Commissioner Mitch Rosenwald, Miramar Commissioner Max Chambers, 2020 candidate for FL House District 93 Linda Thompson Gonzalez, Palm Beach Soil & Water Conservation Supervisor Ann Marie Sorrell, former Clarksdale, Miss., mayor Henry Espy, Pompano Beach Commissioner Cyndy Floyd, former Dania Beach mayor Bobbie Grace, former Pompano Beach commissioner Ed Philips, Lauderdale Lakes Commissioner Karlene Maxwell-Williams, former Tuskegee, Ala., mayor Johnny Ford, Lauderdale Lakes Mayor Hazelle Rogers, Tamarac Commissioner Marlon Bolton, Pahokee Commissioner Clara Murvin, former Alexandria, Va., mayor Bill Euille.

Phil Jackson is a a retired Navy officer from Palm Beach County who’s running to replace Rep. Alcee Hastings in congressional district 20. www.philjacksonforcongress.com

Phil Jackson

Do you favor a Medicare-for-all style healthcare system? If not, what would you do to improve healthcare access and outcomes?

We have to expand healthcare to all by providing a public health care option. No American should face bankruptcy or have to agonize over how to pay for needed healthcare. Quality healthcare is a basic human right.

Would you join the Congressional Progressive Caucus if elected?

I would have no problem joining the Congressional Progressive Caucus if elected.

On a 1-5 scale, with five being the most positive, how would you rate Joe Biden’s presidency so far?

I would rate President Joe Biden’s presidency as a 4 so far.

What is the biggest Florida-specific priority that you would like to see Congress pass in the $3.5 trillion spending bill that is currently being drafted?

My campaign has focused on five key issues that came to the forefront when we conducted a survey of the voters in Congressional District 20. The five key issues were identified in order of priority as follows: Affordable healthcare, COVID-19 recovery, increase Social Security and make it solvent beyond 2034, forgiveness of student debt, public safety/criminal justice reform.

What do you think is the biggest threat to your constituents in Florida’s 20th Congressional District?

Affordable healthcare and COVID-19 recovery were identified as the biggest threat to the residents of Congressional District 20 in a survey conducted by my campaign.

Should the sugar cane industry continue to receive the same support it got from former Rep. Hastings or should the agency receive more scrutiny for its environmental record?

I am sure Rep. Hastings had his reason for his support for the sugar cane industry, but I am deeply troubled by the fact that the issues I gave voice to when I ran against Congressman Tom Lewis and State Representative Marian Lewis in the 1980s are the same issues we are confronting today.

As one of the richest nations in the world with some of the best and brightest scientists on the planet, we should be embarrassed by the fact that Brazil, a third world nation, has recognized the hazards of toxic particulate matters produced by pre-harvest burns and started the process of moving towards the use of green mechanical technologies. New air quality standards that are based on best practices and the use of the latest technologies available need to be implemented. As the next congressional representative from District 20, I welcome the opportunity to work with the farmers and the community members to secure the resources necessary to make this happen. This has to be a collaborative effort otherwise it becomes a zero sum game.

In regards to the Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County, their delay in taking on a health risk assessment as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is unacceptable. They need to take on a health risk assessment as recommended by the CDC to assess and to identify environmental toxins and make recommendations to protect our communities immediately.

Who is endorsing your campaign?

My candidacy is supported by members of the United Faculty of Florida — Florida Education Association.

I have the support of the American Association of Community Colleges National Council of Black American Affairs (NCBAA).

Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick is a healthcare executive from Hollywood who ran against Rep. Alcee Hastings in 2020 and is currently running for Hastings’ seat in congressional district 20. www.sheilaforcongress.com

Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick

Do you favor a Medicare-for-all style healthcare system? If not, what would you do to improve healthcare access and outcomes?

Yes.

Would you join the Congressional Progressive Caucus if elected?

Yes

On a 1-5 scale, with five being the most positive, how would you rate Joe Biden’s presidency so far?

4

What is the biggest Florida-specific priority that you would like to see Congress pass in the $3.5 trillion spending bill that is currently being drafted?

The expansion on healthcare, which will include vision, dental, and hearing. Also, the establishment of universal pre-K, which will provide small children a safe place to learn and grow while their parents’ work.

What do you think is the biggest threat to your constituents in Florida’s 20th Congressional District?

Unlivable wages and lack of good paying jobs. First, we must pass my People’s Prosperity Plan that will give everyone over 18 years old and making less than $75,000 a year, $1,000 a month with no strings attached. Second, we must pass into law a $20 minimum wage, in my healthcare company that what I pay my employees, and it create economic security and a freedom to provide for their families.

Should the sugar cane industry continue to receive the same support it got from former Rep. Hastings or should the industry receive more scrutiny for its environmental record?

Our position regarding the sugar cane Industry doesn’t differ from Representative Hastings, that we know of.

Who is endorsing your campaign?

Communication Workers of American (CWA) Local 3104, Brand New Congress and Marianne Williamson.

Emmanuel Morel is a former congressional candidate and retired federal labor investigator from Palm Beach County who’s running to replace Rep. Alcee Hastings in congressional district 20. www.egmorel.com

Emmanuel Morel

Do you favor a Medicare-for-all style healthcare system? If not, what would you do to improve healthcare access and outcomes?

Yes.

Would you join the Congressional Progressive Caucus if elected?

Yes.

On a 1-5 scale, with five being the most positive, how would you rate Joe Biden’s presidency so far?

4

What is the biggest Florida-specific priority that you would like to see Congress pass in the $3.5 trillion spending bill that is currently being drafted?

Poverty

What do you think is the biggest threat to your constituents in Florida’s 20th Congressional District?

Poverty

Should the sugar cane industry continue to receive the same support it got from former Rep. Hastings or should the industry receive more scrutiny for its environmental record?

No.

Who is endorsing your campaign?

No one.

Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief speaks out against a legislative bill that would increase Florida’s homestead exemption. Steve Bousquet TAMPA BAY TIMES

Barbara Sharief

Do you favor a Medicare-for-all style healthcare system? If not, what would you do to improve healthcare access and outcomes?

I support healthcare for all. I want to improve Medicare, which does not provide long-term care services, and reduce prescription drug costs by allowing Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices directly with pharmaceutical companies and other countries. I would create a Medicaid II program that bypasses the states and enables the federal government to provide benefits directly to beneficiaries, using the funds already set aside for Medicaid expansion. This will prevent individual states from blocking Medicaid benefits for those who need them. I would also look to make improvements to Obamacare and make the current eligibility criteria permanent. This would ensure that everyone who wants health insurance would be able to get coverage at an affordable rate.

Would you join the Congressional Progressive Caucus if elected?

I consider myself a fiscal moderate and a social progressive. My priorities in Washington would be to advocate for the issues important to our residents not to one particular caucus.

On a 1-5 scale, with five being the most positive, how would you rate Joe Biden’s presidency so far?

4

What is the biggest Florida-specific priority that you would like to see Congress pass in the $3.5 trillion spending bill that is currently being drafted?

As a 13-year member of the Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), I know there is a real need in South Florida for more diverse transportation systems that will enable individuals to get from one location to another without having to use a car. As congresswoman, I would work to bring those dollars home to Congressional District 20 to make those investments in our community.

What do you think is the biggest threat to your constituents in Florida’s 20th Congressional District?

The biggest threat is generational poverty. As someone with six college degrees, I understand that education is the key to breaking this cycle. We need to make sure every individual has access to either a college education or vocational skills training. Combine that with a $15 minimum living wage, which may need to be increased even more in time, along with quality affordable healthcare for all will help to lift people up and help them break the cycle of poverty for their families and future generations.

Should the sugar cane industry continue to receive the same support it got from former Rep. Hastings, or should the agency receive more scrutiny for its environmental record?

The sugar cane industry is a major employer in District 20. Many residents in the Glades area earn their living either directly or indirectly from the sugar industry. That said, as congresswoman, I would work with the industry to find ways to reduce their environmental impacts like finding alternatives to burning the sugar cane fields. In recent years, the sugar industry has significantly reduced its discharge of phosphorus and other chemicals from its land — now accounting for less than 3% of what is flowing into Lake Okeechobee.

Who is endorsing your campaign?

I have received many endorsements including numerous elected officials: Elect Democratic Women, Women United for Florida’s Families, 3.14 Action (elect more scientists), Elect Black Women – Race to Watch, Pahokee Mayor Keith W. Babb, Jr., Belle Glade Commissioner Andrew Berry, Broward County Commissioner Mark Bogen, West Park Mayor Felicia Brunson, Hollywood Commissioner Traci Callari, Hallandale Beach Mayor Joy Cooper, Alachua County Commissioner Ken Cornell, West Park Vice Mayor Dr. Anthony L. T. Dorsett, Broward County Commissioner Lamar Fisher, Lake Park Vice Mayor Kim Glas-Castro, Belle Glade City Manager Lomax Harrelle, State Rep. Christine Hunschofsky, Lighthouse Point City Commissioner Sandy Johnson, former Hallandale Beach vice mayor Bill Julian, Broward County School Board Member Donna Korn, South Bay Mayor Joe Kyles, Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay, Pahokee Commissioner Clara Murvin, Pembroke Pines Mayor Frank Ortis, Royal Palm Beach Mayor Fred Pinto, West Park Commissioner Marvin Price, Belle Glade Vice Mayor Mary Ross-Wilkerson, Broward County Commissioner Tim Ryan, Pembroke Pines Commissioner Jay D. Schwartz, Pembroke Pines Commissioner Iris A. Siple, Plantation Mayor Lynn Stoner, former Santa Rosa County commissioner Rob Williamson, South Bay Commissioner John Wilson, Belle Glade Mayor Steve Wilson.

Priscilla Taylor is a former state representative and 2019 West Palm Beach mayoral candidate who’s running to replace Rep. Alcee Hastings in congressional district 20. www.priscillataylorforcongress.com

Priscilla Taylor

Do you favor a Medicare-for-all style healthcare system? If not, what would you do to improve healthcare access and outcomes?

Yes

Would you join the Congressional Progressive Caucus if elected?

Yes

On a 1-5 scale, with five being the most positive, how would you rate Joe Biden’s presidency so far?

3

What is the biggest Florida-specific priority that you would like to see Congress pass in the $3.5 trillion spending bill that is currently being drafted?

Invest more into infrastructure and jobs

What do you think is the biggest threat to your constituents in Florida’s 20th Congressional District?

The economy and jobs.

Should the sugar cane industry continue to receive the same support it got from former Rep. Hastings or should the industry receive more scrutiny for its environmental record?

Yes, it should continue to receive support received from Congressman Hastings.

Who is endorsing your campaign?

Commissioner Addie Green, Port Commissioner Jean Enright, Port Commissioner Blair Ciklin, former county commissioner Shelly Vana, former county commissioner Mary Lou Berger, former commissioner Judy Davis. Commissioner Sarita Johnson, former commissioner Andy Amoroso.

Sen. Perry Thurston, D-Fort Lauderdale, speaks during the Senate special session concerning Gov. Ron DeSantis’ dismissal of Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel on Oct. 23, 2019, in Tallahassee. Steve Cannon AP

Perry Thurston

Do you favor a Medicare-for-all style healthcare system? If not, what would you do to improve healthcare access and outcomes?

I believe Medicare should be open to all that want it. Americans deserve a healthcare system where everyone has access to quality, affordable and secure healthcare. I support a universal healthcare system with a strong public option that aggressively competes with the private insurance marketplace. This will help drive down cost and expand coverage.

Would you join the Congressional Progressive Caucus if elected?

I have no intentions on joining any caucus. I am a Democrat with progressive ideas.

On a 1-5 scale, with five being the most positive, how would you rate Joe Biden’s presidency so far?

I would rate Joe Biden’s presidency so far a 4 because the president has made the best of bad situations. Biden inherited a broken economy due to Donald Trump’s mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

What is the biggest Florida-specific priority that you would like to see Congress pass in the $3.5 trillion spending bill that is currently being drafted?

There are many key and critical provisions in the $3.5 trillion spending bill including environmental protection and justice reform. However, healthcare is a top priority and should be a right for all, not a privilege for few. If Republicans allowed Medicaid expansion in Florida, immediately 800,000 Floridians would receive health insurance. But instead they are leaving low-income citizens, disproportionately people of color, without much-needed health insurance.

What do you think is the biggest threat to your constituents in Florida’s 20th Congressional District?

The biggest threat is voter suppression. We are seeing an unprecedented attack on our ability to affect change at the ballot box and until lawmakers get serious about codifying these rights into law, Americans will continue to be at risk. We need to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act along with other reinforcements to protect citizens and the electoral system.

Should the sugar cane industry continue to receive the same support it got from former Rep. Hastings or should the agency receive more scrutiny for its environmental record?

Yes, however, I will work to ensure all those who live and work in my district continue to follow all EPA requirements as it relates to federal air-quality standards.

Who is endorsing your campaign?

AFL-CIO, BTU, FEA, NEA, AFT, State Sen. Lauren Book, State Sen. Janet Cruz, State Sen. Gary Farmer, State Sen. Audrey Gibson, State Sen. Darryl Rouson, State Sen. Annette Taddeo, State Sen. Vic Torres, Broward County Mayor Steve Geller, Pompano Beach Mayor Rex Hardin, Lauderhill Mayor Ken Thurston, Commissioner Maria Sachs, Commissioner Melissa Dunn, Commissioner Lawrence Martin.