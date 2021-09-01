The village of Biscayne Gardens? County approves November incorporation referendum

Will this be Miami-Dade County’s 35th municipality? The neighborhood of about 35,000 residents known as Biscayne Gardens could become a municipality if voters there decide the area should break away from the county’s municipal-services area and form a local government.

Miami-Dade County commissioners on Wednesday authorized a special election on Nov. 2 for roughly 18,000 voters in the Biscayne Gardens neighborhood to decide whether the area should become its own municipality.

In an 11-2 vote, the county board agreed to let Biscayne Gardens residents decide whether to stop paying Miami-Dade’s municipal services tax and instead form their own government with its own property taxes and budget. A majority vote on Nov. 2 would trigger a process to form Miami-Dade’s 35th municipality out of an area on either side of I-95, between North Miami and North Miami Beach.

County forecasts show the property-tax rate would double in the new village of Biscayne Gardens, to $4 per $1,000 of taxable value from the less than $2 Miami-Dade charges areas outside city limits for municipal services. Incorporation would also free Biscayne Gardens from direct county control, allowing locally elected leaders to make decisions on zoning, municipal spending and planning.

The years-long incorporation debate has divided the 35,000 residents of Biscayne Gardens. Opponents warn of higher taxes and needless overlap in government bureaucracy. Supporters predict a local government more responsive to residents’ wishes, particularly on zoning and development decisions.

“I don’t feel I need another governing board,” Leslie Miranda, a resident in the area, told commissioners ahead of the vote. “I am very satisfied with the services I receive.”

Marvin Ramsey urged commissioners to let him and his fellow residents decide whether they want to form a local government for themselves. “Vote for Democracy,” he said. “Let the people of Biscayne Gardens decide.”

Jean Monestime, the term-limited District 2 commissioner representing the Biscayne Gardens area, said the incorporation process started nearly 20 years ago when the county formed a study group for incorporating the area in 2003. “The hope is, after 18 years, to put it before the voters,” he said.

Other commissioners also celebrated the value of democracy in explaining their vote in favor of the referendum. But Commissioner Rebeca Sosa pointed out the same commission in December opted not to have a special election to fill the commission seat vacated by Daniella Levine Cava when she became mayor. Instead, the board appointed Danielle Cohen Higgins to the District 8 seat. The special November election in the Biscayne Gardens area will cost about $94,000, but would not carry an extra expense if held in the summer of 2022 during countywide elections.

“This commission decided not to spend tax dollars on a special election,” Sosa said before joining Joe Martinez in casting the two no votes against the referendum. “When it’s a regular election that doesn’t cost the public extra money, let the people decide.”