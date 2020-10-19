Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Florida on October 19

We’re keeping track of the latest news regarding the coronavirus in South Florida and around the state. Check back for updates throughout the day.

Florida voters get up before dawn — and wait — to vote early

10:19 a.m.: A soggy South Florida morning didn’t dampen voter enthusiasm as people arrived Monday at voting centers before dawn — in some cases lining up around the block — to take advantage of the start of early voting in Florida.

From Miami to St. Petersburg, people began posting pictures on social media of lines growing around early voting centers even before polls opened at 7 a.m. In South Florida, where storms are expected to blow through the region during the morning, voters waited in line wearing ponchos — and masks — and holding umbrellas.

At the North Shore Branch Library in Miami Beach, more than 60 people were waiting to vote at about 7:30 a.m. Silvia Rojas, 62, said she waited in line for about an hour to vote for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden after arriving at the North Beach site shortly before it opened at 7 a.m.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Florida and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Monday is the start of 14 consecutive days of in-person early voting from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, ending Sunday, Nov. 1. In Monroe County, where early voting also began Monday, the hours and days are slightly different: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day until Saturday, Oct. 31. For a complete list of early voting sites in South Florida, click here.

To read the full story, click here.

Do I need to wear a mask to vote? Here are early voting safety rules in South Florida

9:30 a.m.: Is COVID-19 making you think twice about voting in person?

You aren’t alone. Safety is on everyone’s mind.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

That’s why you can expect some rules at your polling place as early voting begins Monday and culminates with Election Day, Nov. 3.

“Part of the process of preparing includes safety not only for our voters, but for our poll workers,” said Roberto Rodriguez, spokesman for Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections. “Safety in the COVID 19 atmosphere is paramount during election planning.”

Officials from Miami-Dade, Broward, Monroe and Palm Beach counties say the stepped-up safety measures made for the primary election in August will also be in place for the general election.

In addition to the presidential race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, the general election includes key local races. Voters will decide congressional races, the Miami-Dade mayor, and the Broward sheriff and supervisor of elections. Municipalities across Miami-Dade, Broward and the Keys also have local elections for commission seats and charter changes. charter. Florida voters will also have to say on six constitutional amendments.

But there are rules you need to know before you head to the polls. These rules include masks, social distancing and the choice to bring your own pen if you want to.

Read the full story here.

CATCH UP TO START THE DAY

9:30 a.m.: Here are the coronavirus headlines to catch you up on what’s happening around South Florida and the state as Monday begins.

▪ Ahead of early voting, dueling campaign caravans parade through Miami-Dade County

▪ Florida adds 2,539 COVID-19 cases, pushing total past 755,000, and 50 new deaths

▪ Military study finds airline passengers unlikely to spread COVID if they wear a mask

▪ COVID-19 cases creep up in Broward schools

▪ Miami-Dade schools have seen almost 60 COVID-19 cases since in-person learning began