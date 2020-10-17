Miami-Dade schools have seen almost 60 virus cases as nine more are reported

Miami-Dade County Public Schools has reported nearly 60 novel coronavirus cases among employees and students since in-person instruction was resumed.

On Saturday, nine new employee cases were added to MDCPS’ Coronavirus Dashboard. In the newest batch of cases, five new schools had positive employees. The school district’s total of cases is now 57, 38 employees and 19 students.

The district said employee cases are added if they are self-reported or confirmed by the Florida Department of Health. Student cases, including those that are self-reported, are added as they are confirmed by the Department of Health. The dashboard will not include online-only students or employees who are not working on campus. MDCPS has yet to identify which employees are teachers.

The newest schools added are Florida City Elementary, Miami Lakes Education Center, West Homestead Elementary, W.R. Thomas Middle School and Coral Reef Senior High. All had no previous cases and showed only one employee case each Saturday, except for Coral Reef with two.

As for the rest of the new cases, Ethel K. Beckham Elementary, Henry E. S. Reeves K-8 Center and Homestead Senior High showed one additional employee case each, bring their totals to two cases at each school.

Broward County Public Schools reported Friday night that nine employees and 11 students tested positive during the first week back to in-person instruction. The school district has a total of 60 cases, but that includes cases from September before schools reopened.