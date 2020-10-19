Florida voters get up before dawn — and wait — to vote early

A soggy South Florida morning didn’t dampen voter enthusiasm as people arrived Monday at voting centers before dawn — in some cases lining up around the block — to take advantage of the start of early voting in Florida.

From Miami to St. Petersburg, people began posting pictures on social media of lines growing around early voting centers even before polls opened at 7 a.m. In South Florida, where storms are expected to blow through the region during the morning, voters waited in line wearing ponchos — and masks — and holding umbrellas.

At the North Shore Branch Library in Miami Beach, more than 60 people were waiting to vote at about 7:30 a.m. Silvia Rojas, 62, said she waited in line for about an hour to vote for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden after arriving at the North Beach site shortly before it opened at 7 a.m.

“I’m glad that there is such a long line,” said Rojas, a Democrat who said she doesn’t live close by but made the drive because she expected, at worst, a short wait. “Our democracy is at stake.”

Monday is the start of 14 consecutive days of in-person early voting from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, ending Sunday, Nov. 1. In Monroe County, where early voting also began Monday, the hours and days are slightly different: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day until Saturday, Oct. 31. For a complete list of early voting sites in South Florida, click here.

Some Florida counties will begin early voting as late as Oct. 24. But in many metro areas across the state, Floridians got up early Monday to wait in socially distanced lines to vote.

“I’ve never seen any line out here,” said Kevin Arrow, 58, as he waited in a line that stretched around the back of the library toward the beach entrance at 76th Street. “This is usually the most chill voting place in Miami.”

A few markers on the ground outside the library instructed people to stand six feet apart, but there were far more voters than markers on the windy, rainy morning. Most wore masks and stood a few feet apart as they waited to enter.

Arrow, a Democrat, said he was voting for Biden over President Donald Trump, and for Democrats down the ticket. He said he’s always voted in person, and concerns about the vote-by-mail process convinced him to do so again despite the threat of COVID-19.

“I feel like this community is smart and responsible,” he said.

More than 3 million people will likely vote early this year in Florida before Election Day on Nov. 3. At the North Dade Regional Library in Miami Gardens, more than 100 voters waited, amid gusty weather and puddles, in a line that extended out to Northwest 183rd Street. Campaign workers pitched their candidates and waved political signs at those waiting to vote.

Sandra Lively, a 64-year-old retired certified nurse’s assistant, said through a red-and-white-striped mask that she wanted to vote in person and as early as possible to make sure her vote is counted. Lively, a resident of Miami Gardens, the largest majority Black city in Florida, said she’s been unhappy with Trump and will vote for Biden in part because she thinks he’ll do a better job responding to the pandemic.

“He’s more concerned with that than Trump,” she said. “Trump acts like he doesn’t care about it.”

Outside the voting site at the Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections headquarters, voters waited out a downpour to cast their ballots. in Broward County — the most left-leaning county in Florida — voters got into lines from Weston near the Everglades to Coconut Creek and Fort Lauderdale before doors opened at polling places.

Steve Vancore, a spokesman for the Broward Supervisor of Elections, told the Miami Herald there were “a few lines” that were “moving smoothly” Monday morning. “Everything opened on time,” he said.

And much like in the August primary, those who showed up to vote in person Monday morning took precautions against COVID-19 transmission and found voting centers doing the same, even as experts say in-person voting is likely to be a relatively low-risk activity.

Poll workers were equipped with disinfectant. And masks were required to enter precincts in Miami-Dade and Broward — though Miami-Dade officials have said they will give voters a mask if they don’t have one, or else let them fill out their ballot outside.

Every early voting site is equipped with a drop box where voters can deposit their mail ballots. In Miami-Dade, the boxes will be open during early voting hours. In Broward, they’ll be open around the clock. At North Shore Library, workers monitoring the site’s secure drop-off box said 28 people had used that option as of 8 a.m.

The start of in-person voting comes as the pandemic has prompted Americans to vote by mail in record numbers. Democrats, especially, have leaned on the method: As of Sunday, more than 1.2 million Democrats had voted by mail in Florida, compared to 754,000 Republicans.

But this year, Election Day turnout will likely favor Republicans.

Miami Herald staff photographer Matias Ocner contributed to this report.