Ahead of early voting, dueling campaign caravans parade through Miami-Dade County

A truck touts multiple American flags along with âTRUMP’ flags and a ‘Dont Tread On Me’ flag after an anti-socialism car caravan at Tamiami Park near Miami-Dade County Fair grounds in Sweetwater, Florida, on Sunday, October 18, 2020. dvarela@miamiherald.com

Ahead of the first day of early in-person voting in Florida, several hundred supporters of President Donald Trump gathered on the lawn in Tamiami Park Sunday afternoon before leading a massive caravan that lasted into the evening throughout West Miami-Dade and parts of Downtown Miami.

Local groups supporting Trump’s re-election, including Venezuelan American Republican Alliance and Cubans for Trump, organized the rally.

Images on social media shared by the president’s supporters and campaign staff showed how nearly a thousand of his backers crowded around a stage, shoulder to shoulder, holding U.S. and Trump flags and singing along to Los Tres de la Habana, a Cuban exile band that plays salsa music with Trump-themed lyrics at campaign events.

While some were not wearing any face coverings, many supporters in the crowd wore masks.

“I think that everyone agrees, whether you’re Republican, Democrat or Independent, that the President Trump massively improved his Hispanic numbers from 2016, especially in Florida and especially here in Miami,” said Rey Anthony, a young Republican from Miami who attended Sunday’s rally.

Supporters for both Trump and former vice-president Joe Biden have led caravans in South Florida in the past month. Both campaigns have sought to appeal to the area’s population of Hispanic voters, with Republicans branding Democrats as “socialists” and Democrats accusing Trump and the GOP of sowing disinformation on everything from COVID-19 to the voter fraud.

While Biden has been leading or breaking even with Trump in recent Florida Latino polls, Trump has improved his numbers among Cuban Americans since 2016, a sign that his supporters think could give him an edge in what is expected to be a tight Florida race. According to the recent poll of Cuban immigrants by Florida International University, 59% of Cubans interviewed said they would vote to reelect Trump. About 25% said they would vote for Biden.

“There’s been this massive shift and I think the Trump campaign, and the president himself and his team, have really capitalized on that shift,” Anthony said.

Meanwhile, several hundred cars gathered Sunday at different locations throughout Miami-Dade for a “Ridin’ with Biden” caravan to support workers. It was joined by local and state lawmakers, including U.S. Rep. Donna Shalala and Florida Sen. Annette Taddeo.

While neither caravans seemed to cross paths, one Biden supporter posted a photo on Twitter of a man who appeared to be Enrique Tarrio, a local member of the Proud Boys, wearing a shirt that said “Stand Back, Stand By,” alluding to Trump’s message to the extremist organization.

Enrique Tarrio, chairman of Proud Boys and head of Latinos for Trump walking in Miami with “Stand Back, Stand By” on his Proud Boys shirt. They intercepted a Biden caravan, threatened us, circled our cars and ran supporters off the road. pic.twitter.com/0Qz9SjZyPa — Sofia Hidalgo (@sofiamhidalgo) October 18, 2020

Progressive Latino groups like Mijente and New Florida Majority organized a separate multi-ethnic caravan called “Fuera Trump” with dozens of cars that drove through West Miami-Dade.

Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 19 and ends on Nov. 1st in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.. Election Day is Nov. 3. Voters going to precincts in person are required to wear masks at all times and stand six feet from others. You may bring your own pen, but in Miami-Dade and Monroe counties, you must vote with black or blue ink.

In Miami-Dade, sealed ballots can be dropped off at early voting sites from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. beginning Oct. 19 and end ending Nov. 1. On Nov. 2 and 3, ballots can be brought until 7 p.m. to four different locations.