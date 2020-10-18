Florida adds 2,539 COVID-19 cases, pushing total past 755,000, and 50 new deaths

Florida’s Department of Health on Sunday confirmed 2,539 new COVID-19 cases and 50 deaths.

Throughout the pandemic, less data collection and entry has led to the daily reports on Sundays having lower case and fatality numbers than the rest of the week. Sunday’s case count is the highest reported on a normal Sunday (excluding last week’s combined Saturday and Sunday numbers) since 2,564 on Sept. 6.

The 50 deaths is the most reported on a Sunday since the 51 reported on Aug. 23.

For the pandemic, Florida reports 755,020 COVID-19 total cases and 16,168 total deaths.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 461 more people who tested positive and three more COVID-19 deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 178,354 cases and 3,540 deaths.

▪ Broward County reported another 287 cases and four deaths, putting the total at 81,107 case and 1,510 deaths.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 141 new cases (49,011 for the pandemic) and three more deaths (1,490).

▪ Monroe County reported 11 new cases and no deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are 2,038 cases and 25 deaths.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next action in dealing with the pandemic. On the state level, this has been steadily falling over the last month.

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

As of 10:16 a.m. Sunday, the AHCA’s said there were 1,991 people currently hospitalized, a drop of 38 from Saturday morning. All the South Florida counties were down from 10 a.m. Saturday: Miami-Dade down three to 253; Broward down two to 176; Palm Beach down seven to 94; Monroe was down one to seven.

COVID-19 testing in Florida

The dashboard reported another 18,295 people have been tested, a total of 5,729,634 during the pandemic. The state reports its positive test rate for the pandemic is 13.18%.