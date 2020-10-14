Not mailing in your ballot? You can still vote early. Here’s where in South Florida

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

On that day, Florida voters will cast votes for president, county offices, congressional and representative races, and municipal seats and initiatives.

Early voting begins a two-week window that runs 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 19 through Nov. 1 in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

Monroe County’s early voting time frame is 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 19 to Oct. 31.

Filled-out and signed ballots can also be dropped off at early voting locations — while they are open — via secure drop boxes.

The early voting locations are:

People stand in line waiting to vote at the early voting site at Coral Gables Library on Monday, October 24, 2016. Roberto Koltun rkoltun@elnuevoherald.com

▪ Arcola Lakes Branch Library, 8240 NW Seventh Ave. in Miami

▪ California Club Branch Library, 700 Ives Dairy Rd. in Northeast Miami-Dade

▪ Coral Gables Branch Library, 3443 Segovia St. in Coral Gables

▪ Coral Reef Branch Library, 9211 SW 152nd St. in Southwest Miami-Dade

▪ Elections Department (Main Office), 2700 NW 87th Ave. in Doral

▪ Florida City Youth Activity Center, 650 NW Fifth Ave. in Florida City

▪ Florida International University-(Student Academic Success Center),11200 SW Eighth St. (Entrance on Southwest 107th Avenue and Southwest 16th Street) in West Miami-Dade

▪ Historic Garage,3250 S. Miami Ave. Same property as the old Museum of Science (as you enter on the right hand side) in Miami

▪ Homestead Community Center (William F. “Bill” Dickinson Community Center), 1601 N. Krome Ave. in Homestead

▪ International Mall Branch Library, 10315 NW 12th St. in Doral

▪ Joseph Caleb Center Community Meeting Room, 5400 NW 22nd Ave. - Building A in Miami

▪ Kendall Branch Library, 9101 SW 97th Ave. in Kendall

▪ Kendale Lakes Branch Library, 15205 SW 88th St. in West Kendall

▪ Miami Beach City Hall, 1700 Convention Center Dr. in Miami Beach

▪ Miami Dade College Kendall Campus-(The Fascell Conference Center), 11011 SW 104th St. - Building K (Entrance on Southwest 104th Street and Southwest 113th Place) in West Kendall

▪ Miami Dade College North Campus (Library), 11380 NW 27th Ave. - Building 2 in Northwest Miami-Dade

▪ Miami Lakes Community Center (Mary Collins Community Center), 15151 NW 82nd Ave. in Miami Lakes

▪ Naranja Branch Library,14850 SW 280th St. in South Miami-Dade

▪ North Dade Regional Library, 2455 NW 183rd St. in Miami Gardens

▪ North Miami Public Library, 835 NE 132nd St. in North Miami

▪ North Shore Branch Library, 7501 Collins Ave. in Miami Beach

▪ Northeast Dade-Aventura Branch Library, 2930 Aventura Blvd. in Aventura

▪ Palmetto Bay Branch Library, 17641 Old Cutler Rd. in Palmetto Bay

▪ Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, 1101 Biscayne Blvd. in Miami

▪ Pinecrest Branch Library, 5835 SW 111th St. in Pinecrest

▪ Shenandoah Branch Library, 2111 SW 19th St. in Miami

▪ South Dade Regional Library, 10750 SW 211th St. in Cutler Bay

▪ Stephen P. Clark Government Center (Elections Branch Office), 111 NW First St. (Lobby) in downtown Miami

▪ Westchester Regional Library, 9445 SW 24th St. in Westchester

▪ West Kendall Regional Library, 10201 Hammocks Blvd. in West Kendall

▪ West Miami Community Center, 901 SW 62nd Ave. in West Miami

Completed ballots in Miami-Dade can also be dropped off from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at four locations on the Monday before Election Day, Nov. 2 and on Election Day, Nov. 3

Those are:

▪ Elections Department (Main Office), 2700 NW 87th Ave.

▪ North Dade Regional Library, 2455 NW 183rd St.

▪ Stephen P. Clark Center, 111 NW First St., Lobby

▪ South Dade Regional Library, 10750 SW 211th St.

More information is available on the election department’s vote-by-mail page or call 305-499-8444.

Broward: Broward announced it will have 24 secure drop-off locations for ballots. There are secure drop boxes available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at both office locations — one at the rear entrance of Lauderhill Mall Voting Equipment Center, 1501 NW 40th Ave., and one at the Brickell Avenue entrance to the Supervisor of Elections Office at 115 S. Andrews Ave. Those are available through 7 p.m. Nov. 3.

Beginning Oct. 19 through Nov. 1, there will be boxes available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 22 early voting sites:

▪ African-American Research Library, 2650 Sistrunk Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale

▪ Broward Health North Conference Room, 201 E. Sample Rd. in Deerfield Beach

▪ Coral Ridge Mall North or Northwest Entrance, 3200 N. Federal Hwy. in Fort Lauderdale

▪ Davie/Cooper City Library, 4600 SW 82nd Ave. in Davie

▪ Emma Lou Olson Civic Center, 1801 NE Sixth St. in Pompano Beach

▪ Fort Lauderdale Branch Library, 1300 E. Sunrise Blvd. Room 130 in Fort Lauderdale

▪ Hallandale Beach Cultural Community Center, 410 SE Third St. in Hallandale Beach

▪ Hollywood Branch Library, 2600 Hollywood Blvd. in Hollywood

▪ Lauderhill Mall, 1519 NW 40th Ave. in Lauderhill

▪ Miramar Branch Library, 2050 Civic Center Place in Miramar

▪ Nob Hill Soccer Club, 10200 Sunset Strip in Sunrise

▪ North Regional Library, 1100 Coconut Creek Blvd in Coconut Creek

▪ Northwest Regional Library, 3151 University Dr. in Coral Springs

▪ Nova Southeastern University (Alvin Sherman Library), 3301 Ray Ferrero Jr. Blvd. in Davie

▪ Pine Trails Park Amphitheater, 10555 Trails End in Parkland

▪ E. Pat Larkins Community Center, 520 Martin Luther King Blvd. in Pompano Beach

▪ South Regional Library, 7300 Pines Blvd. in Pembroke Pines

▪ Southwest Regional Library, 16835 Sheridan St. in Pembroke Pines

▪ Tamarac Branch Library, 8701 W. Commercial Blvd. in Tamarac

▪ West Regional Library, 8601 W. Broward Blvd. in Plantation

▪ Weston Branch Library, 4205 Bonaventure Blvd. in Weston

▪ Women’s Club of Wilton Manors, 600 NE 21st Ct. in Wilton Manors

Completed vote-by-mail ballots will not be accepted at a voter’s assigned polling place on the day of the election. However, if voters change their mind and want to vote in person after already requesting and receiving a vote-by-mail ballot, they can bring their vote-by-mail ballot to a polling place for it to be canceled. Then they will be able to vote in person. This also is the case in other counties.

For more information visit https://www.browardsoe.org/Voting-Methods/Vote-By-Mail-Voting.

Monroe: Completed ballots can be mailed back to the elections office. If returning in person, they must be given to a nearby Monroe County Supervisor of Elections office, not a polling place.

The boxes will be open during the early voting period from Oct. 19 to Nov. 1.

▪ Supervisor of Elections Office, 530 Whitehead St #101 in Key West

▪ Supervisor of Elections Office, 10015 Overseas Hwy. in Marathon

▪ Supervisor of Elections Office, 102050 Overseas Hwy #137 in Key Largo

▪ Big Pine Key Community Park, End of Sands Road, 31009 Atlantis Dr. in Big Pine Key

▪ Islamorada Branch Library, 81830 Overseas Hwy., MM. 81.7 in Islamorada

For more information visit https://www.keys-elections.org/Voter-Information/Vote-by-Mail.

Palm Beach County

▪ Acreage Branch Library, 15801 Orange Blvd. in Loxahatchee

▪ Belle Glade Branch Library, 725 NW Fourth St. in Belle Glade

▪ Delray Beach Community Center, 50 NW First Ave. in Delray Beach

▪ Ezell Hester Community Center, 1901 N. Seacrest Blvd. in Boynton Beach

▪ Florida Atlantic University, 777 Glades Rd., Room 109 in Boca Raton

▪ Gardens Branch Library, 11303 Campus Dr. in Palm Beach Gardens

▪ Hagen Branch Rd. Library, 14350 Hagen Ranch Rd. in Delray Beach

▪ Jupiter Community Center, 200 Military Trail in Jupiter

▪ Lantana Road Branch Library, 4020 Lantana Rd. in Lake Worth

▪ Main Library Summit Blvd, 3650 Summit Blvd. in West Palm Beach

▪ SOE Glades Branch Office, 2976 State Rd. #15, Second Floor in Belle Glade

▪ South County Civic Center, 16700 Jog Rd. in Delray Beach

▪ Spanish River Branch Library, 1501 NW Spanish River Blvd. in Boca Raton

▪ Wellington Branch Library, 1951 Royal Fern Dr. in Wellington

▪ Wells Rec. Community Center, 2409 Avenue H West in Riviera Beach

▪ West Boca Branch Library, 18685 State Road 7 in Boca Raton

▪ West Palm Beach City Hall Flagler Gallery, 401 Clematis St. in West Palm Beach

▪ West Boca Branch Library, 18685 State Road 7 in Boca Raton.

For more information, visit www.pbcelections.org/Voters/Early-Voting.