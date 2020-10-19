Miami Herald Logo
‘Scary and overwhelming’: TV’s Ana Navarro talks husband’s battle with coronavirus

Ana Navarro and Al Cardenas
Ana Navarro and Al Cardenas Miami Herald file

Al Cardenas is one of the lucky ones.

The local lawyer and lobbyist was able to leave the hospital late Sunday night after a battle with COVID-19.

His wife, “The View” co host Ana Navarro, took video of his exit from the Cleveland Clinic Florida in Weston, where Cardenas walked out on his own into a waiting car.

View this post on Instagram

It’s been a scary and overwhelming few days. My husband got Covid. After spending the first few days trying to beat it at home, he spent the last 5 days in the hospital. He’s fully recovered and doing well. He came home tonight. I am thankful to the doctors and staff of the @clevelandclinic, who put their lives at risk to help others. I am relieved and exhausted right now. I will speak more about it tomorrow. But please, just know, despite what the moron-in-chief might say, Covid is no joke, and not to be taken lightly. Wear your masks. Take precautions. Social distance. I’m feeling very blessed tonight. And I’m sending love and strength to all the families who never got to say goodbye to loved ones who never got to come back home. ️

A post shared by Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarrofl) on

Their dog ChaCha smothered him with kisses as the 71-year-old native Cuban stands at the hospital exit in a mask.

“It’s been a scary and overwhelming few days. My husband got Covid,” wrote Navarro on Instagram. “After spending the first few days trying to beat it at home, he spent the last five days in the hospital. He’s fully recovered and doing well.”

The 47-year-old Nicaraguan went on to thank the doctors and staff, insulted President Trump’s handling of the pandemic and pleaded with others to be careful with their health.

“Covid is no joke, and not to be taken lightly. Wear your masks. Take precautions. Social distance,” read the TV personality’s caption. “I’m feeling very blessed tonight. And I’m sending love and strength to all the families who never got to say goodbye to loved ones who never got to come back home.”

The power couple married in March 2019 at the Indian Creek Country Club in Miami Beach. Guests at Cardenas-Navarro nuptials included both Democrats and Republicans: Don Lemon, Joy Behar and Mitt Romney.

Profile Image of Madeleine Marr
Madeleine Marr
Celebrity/real time news reporter Madeleine Marr has been with The Miami Herald since 2003. She has covered such features as travel, fashion and food. In 2007, she helped launch the newspaper’s daily People Page, attending red carpet events, awards ceremonies and press junkets; interviewing some of the biggest names in show business; and hosting her own online show. She is originally from New York City and has two daughters.
