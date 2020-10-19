‘Scary and overwhelming’: TV’s Ana Navarro talks husband’s battle with coronavirus

Ana Navarro and Al Cardenas

Al Cardenas is one of the lucky ones.

The local lawyer and lobbyist was able to leave the hospital late Sunday night after a battle with COVID-19.

His wife, “The View” co host Ana Navarro, took video of his exit from the Cleveland Clinic Florida in Weston, where Cardenas walked out on his own into a waiting car.

Their dog ChaCha smothered him with kisses as the 71-year-old native Cuban stands at the hospital exit in a mask.

“It’s been a scary and overwhelming few days. My husband got Covid,” wrote Navarro on Instagram. “After spending the first few days trying to beat it at home, he spent the last five days in the hospital. He’s fully recovered and doing well.”

The 47-year-old Nicaraguan went on to thank the doctors and staff, insulted President Trump’s handling of the pandemic and pleaded with others to be careful with their health.

“Covid is no joke, and not to be taken lightly. Wear your masks. Take precautions. Social distance,” read the TV personality’s caption. “I’m feeling very blessed tonight. And I’m sending love and strength to all the families who never got to say goodbye to loved ones who never got to come back home.”

The power couple married in March 2019 at the Indian Creek Country Club in Miami Beach. Guests at Cardenas-Navarro nuptials included both Democrats and Republicans: Don Lemon, Joy Behar and Mitt Romney.

